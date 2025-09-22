Texans Share New Details on Derek Stingley's Injury
After Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. left in the middle of Week 3's game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team has issued a new update on the status of their star defender.
According to head coach DeMeco Ryans, Stingley suffered an oblique injury vs. the Jaguars.
"Stingley had an oblique injury. He'll be day-to-day," Ryans said during his post-game presser. "We'll see how he progresses throughout the week."
Stingley left during the Texans' road matchup in Jacksonville with what would be first designated as an abdomen injury at the beginning of the second quarter.
He would initially be listed as questionable to return before being ruled out in the third quarter, and now seemingly is left with a day-to-day status looking ahead. The Texans would end up losing to the Jaguars, 10-17, now one of just six teams without a win in the 2025 season.
Stingley, the Texans' number-one corner and among the best defensive backs in the NFL, would be a significant loss in the Houston secondary for any stretch of time.
It's not the only injury the Texans have dealt with in their secondary within their recent days, as rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith would be placed on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury leading up to their Jaguars game, and now, their best corner goes down with his own injury. Far from ideal for this Houston defense.
If the Texans are forced to be without Stingley, they'll be left with Kamari Lassiter and Tremon Smith as the top two corners on the boundary, with Jalen Pitre as the nickel.
Houston also made two practice squad elevations in the secondary before vs. the Jaguars by adding veterans Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross to the gameday roster, who both might have a chance to get elevated next week, depending on the status of Stingley moving forward.
During his 2025 campaign thus far, Stingley has logged seven tackles and two passes defended in his three games played.
In his last full sample size through 2024, Stingley finished playing 17 games to log 54 tackles, four TFLs, 18 passes defended, and five interceptions, securing his first career All-Pro honors, landing on the first-team next to reigning DPOY Patrick Surtain. Stingley would go on to ink a major three-year, $90 million extension this offseason to become the second-highest paid corner in the NFL.
It remains to be seen how much time, if any, Stingley will miss, but he'll have a week to gear up for the Texans' Week 4 matchup on the horizon against another division rival in the Tennessee Titans.