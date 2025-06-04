Texans’ Stroud–Collins Duo Earns Elite Ranking Despite Offensive Concerns
There are plenty of question marks surrounding the Houston Texans’ passing game heading into the 2025 season, but the connection between quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Nico Collins isn’t among them. It’s one of the best duos in the NFL.
Pro Football Focus recently ranked the league’s QB-WR/TE combos and placed Stroud-Collins near the top of the list at No. 3, behind only Joe Burrow-Ja’Marr Chase and Jalen Hurts-A.J. Brown.
The duo did see a bit of a production decline in 2024, but it remained one of the most dynamic pairings the league has on offer. According to PFF, Stroud earns a 117.8 passer rating when targeting his No. 1 receiver, which ranks 6th in the league. Last season, Collins caught 68 of 99 targets for 1,008 yards and seven touchdowns, though a minor portion of those statistics came with backup Davis Mills at quarterback.
Stroud and Collins will no doubt continue to build on their collective success over the past two years, but the changes up front on the offensive line will play a critical role. After all, it’s difficult for Stroud to deliver his passes to Collins down the field if he’s on his back another 50 times this season.
As we know, though, apart from the offensive line’s revamped personnel, new offensive coordinator Nick Caley will permit Stroud to be in full control of his protection at the line of scrimmage.
So long as Stroud has time in the pocket, he’ll have exciting new weapons beyond Collins. Rookies Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, as well as free agent signing Christian Kirk, should help spread the offense out, potentially giving Stroud and Collins more one-on-one opportunities in coverage.
PFF did somewhat give Stroud and Collins the benefit of the doubt, ranking them above notable duos like Jayden Daniels-Terry McLaurin and Jared Goff-Amon St. Brown. Nonetheless, a return to 2023 form could no doubt see the Texans' young stars continue to push toward Burrow and Chase’s top ranking in the coming years.