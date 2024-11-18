USA Today Names Five Head Coaching Spots for Texans' OC Bobby Slowik
The NFL coaching carousel can get quite hectic after the completion of a season. Many of head coaches prove unable to win in their current situation with an organization, while other coaches have climbed the ranks and are ready for a new role or simply need a change of scenery.
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is one particular coach ready to take the next step and be promoted to head coach. Slowik joined DeMeco Ryans' staff in 2023 after a stint with the San Francisco 49ers and helped transform the offense around C.J. Stroud, a then-rookie quarterback.
The club's turnaround in his first season in Houston was impressive and great on his resume, and he's certainly earned the right to interview for whatever head coaching openings there will be this season.
USA Today listed five head coach landing spots for Slowik
Las Vegas Raiders
"Thanks to their 2-7 record entering Week 11, Las Vegas appears to be in a great position to draft its future franchise quarterback with an early pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Head coach Antonio Pierce has not quite been able to recreate the success he had late last season when he took over as the interim head coach following Josh McDaniels' firing. Should the Raiders decide to part ways with Pierce after his first full season, they'll most likely be looking for an offensive-minded replacement to help develop a new franchise quarterback."
The Raiders are abysmal. They need more than a new head coach. But developing a potential franchise quarterback? Sign Slowik up. He's proven to be a capable prospect in this aspect. No matter who the quarterback is that they end up with, Slowik is certainly the guy to maximize their potential right away and long term.
New York Giants
"It remains to be seen whether the Giants will part ways with head coach Brian Daboll after his three seasons in charge, but his seat is warming up as New York continues to lose games. The team's five-game losing streak is tied for the active lead with Las Vegas, with the most recent loss coming to the lowly Carolina Panthers in Germany."
Like the Raiders, the Giants don't have a franchise quarterback. They thought they did in Daniels Jones, despite not enough improvement on a large sample size. Management opted to pay Jones like a franchise signal-caller, leading to superstar running back Saquon Barkley leaving in free agency.
Evidently, the Giants need more than a head coaching change, but Slowik, again, is the right guy, should New York be in for a quarterback change.
Dallas Cowboys
"However, Dallas' offense is in dire need of an upgrade. Head coach and offensive playcaller Mike McCarthy, who was already on the hot seat for his lack of playoff success, has led the Cowboys to the worst offensive start of his 18-year career as a head coach."
The Cowboys have offensive pieces like quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb that, alone, should help the offense go. They haven't been good in the DFW, though. Slowik would spark some much-needed life in Dallas and help lead an offensive turnaround.
Chicago Bears
"Matt Eberflus is perhaps the clearest example of a sitting duck head coach since, well, former Bears head coach Matt Nagy (remember the reports he'd be fired after Thanksgiving in 2021?). Chicago has been on a downward spiral ever since the Week 8 loss to the Commanders on Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary pass. The Bears have already fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron after less than one full season, and some signs are pointing to a lost locker room in Chicago. For the second time in four years, the team appears set to fire its head coach one season after drafting a rookie quarterback."
With Caleb Williams under center, the Bears should be a very, very appealing job to take. No matter what has gone on during his rookie season (there has been positives), the USC product entered the league with generational potential.
Jacksonville Jaguars
"The Jaguars are in a similar spot to the Cowboys at this point in the season. They extended their quarterback in the offseason and had dreams of a potential playoff berth for the 2024 season. Instead, the offense has struggled immensely, and Jacksonville is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft."
The Jaguars are in a prime position to add incredible talents around quarterback Trevor Lawrence, though. The club needs the right leadership and roster to build consistency. With a 2-8 record, they're due for a head coaching change and it should be on the way this offseason.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Make Beyonce Announcement For Christmas Day Game vs. Ravens
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans-Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds Released for Week 11 Matchup
• Texans Coach Has One Request For C.J. Stroud
• Texans Coach Analyzes Cowboys QB
• Three Games Texans Fans Should Watch for Week 11 Sunday Action