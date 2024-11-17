Three Games Texans Fans Should Watch for Week 11 Sunday Action
The Houston Texans are one day away from facing off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11's edition of Monday Night Football, meaning the team and its fans can watch most of the league do battle on Sunday.
Here's a look at three games to watch with Texans implications:
Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets, 12 p.m. CT, CBS
As the team closest to the Texans in the standings, the Colts should have some attention on them.
They will go back to starting second-year pro Anthony Richardson after he was benched for two games following the team's Week 8 loss against the Texans.
The Colts are still two full games behind the Texans before the tiebreaker, so a win from the Jets should be what Houston fans root for.
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 12 p.m. CT, CBS
The winner of this game will have the inside track on winning the AFC North, while the loser will likely end up as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
The Texans are No. 4, so the loser of the game will be slated to travel to Houston for Wild Card Weekend.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills, 3:25 p.m. CT, CBS
Not only is this the two top teams in the AFC, but this is going to be a good football game.
This game shouldn't affect the Texans all that much, but it's the best matchup from a football and drama standpoint in Week 11.
