Houston Texans Make Beyonce Announcement For Christmas Day Game vs. Ravens
The Houston Texans' focus, right now, is on the Dallas Cowboys. They traveled north in the Lone Star State for an in-state battle against America's team in Jerry's World. However, all signs point towards the Texans being able to steal a road victory.
Down the road, the club has a Christmas Day contest against the Baltimore Ravens in NRG Stadium. With as much success as the NFL has with Thanksgiving on a yearly basis, playing on another holiday should certainly play out favorably.
The Texans will have their hands full with the Ravens, and the game is sure to provide plenty of entertainment between two impeccable AFC squads. The entertainment isn't restricted to the on-field product, though, as a superstar will be performing at halftime.
Beyonce will be the halftime show for fans in attendance on Christmas Day.
One quirk about the Christmas Day game and performance from Beyonce is that it will be streamed on Netflix. The streaming service just hosted a live event as Jake Paul and Mike Tyson has a large fight in Dallas. The platform couldn't handle the traffic, leading to a not-so-great experience for users.
They've got over a month to course-correct so Texans fans, Ravens fans and NFL fans alike can enjoy a Holiday slate of games free of problems.
A battle between C.J. Stroud and Lamar Jackson should have plenty of eyes on it, and adding a superstar musician like Beyonce to the party should provide top-tier viewing entertainment. Beyonce is a Houston native, too, so the pairing absolutely makes sense.
