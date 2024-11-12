What are the Houston Texans’ Playoff Percentage Chance After Loss to Lions?
The Houston Texans are certainly one of the most intruiging teams in the NFL. They've got a great young quarterback in C.J. Stroud, who led the team to the playoffs as a rookie last year. The team currently hoists a 6-4 record and is fresh off a brutal loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
The Texans turned Jared Goff over five times, coming away with a franchise record of interceptions in a game. They also held a 23-7 lead at halftime over the top team in the NFC. Still, they were shut out in the second half and were defeated 26-23 with the Lions nailing a game-winning field goal with time expiring.
After Week 10, ESPN released their updated 2024 NFL playoff picture, giving each team a percentage chance to make the postseason. The Texans were given a 95% chance to make the playoffs and a 93% chance to win the AFC South.
With a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts -- a struggling team -- in the division, Houston is still well-positioned to make the playoffs. Because of this, the priority should be to get to their peak form in the latter half of the season.
The team should soon see the return of superstar wide receiver Nico Collins, who was elevated off Injured Reserve before the Sunday Night Football game, though he was inactive for the contest.
