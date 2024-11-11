Texans Coach Addresses Second-Half Woes After Lions Game
The Houston Texans held a 23-7 lead going into halftime against the Detroit Lions, but finished the game on the losing side of a 26-23 affair.
The Texans' scoreless second half has sparked a pattern of poor performances in the final 30 minutes of games, and coach DeMeco Ryans addressed those frustrations after losing to the Lions.
“Second half was not good enough for us," Ryans said. "We didn't play winning football. We stalled on a lot drives and didn't score any points in the second half. To beat a good football team like that we have to be able to sustain drives. We have to be able to score points. We were going backwards way too much.”
Despite picking off Lions quarterback Jared Goff five times, the offense was unable to get the ball moving. On top of that, the defense struggled to finish tackles and show up when it counted most.
“We have to look at it," Ryans said. "Second half, of course, we understand we haven't moved the ball, we haven’t scored points in the second half. Defensively, done some things that are uncharacteristic in the second half. We just have to find a way to play a complete game. That's what we have to find out.”
The Texans will look to regroup and bounce back as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 on Monday Night Football.
