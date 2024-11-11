Texans Daily

Texans Coach Addresses Second-Half Woes After Lions Game

The Houston Texans went scoreless in the second half against the Detroit Lions.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans held a 23-7 lead going into halftime against the Detroit Lions, but finished the game on the losing side of a 26-23 affair.

The Texans' scoreless second half has sparked a pattern of poor performances in the final 30 minutes of games, and coach DeMeco Ryans addressed those frustrations after losing to the Lions.

“Second half was not good enough for us," Ryans said. "We didn't play winning football. We stalled on a lot drives and didn't score any points in the second half. To beat a good football team like that we have to be able to sustain drives. We have to be able to score points. We were going backwards way too much.”

Despite picking off Lions quarterback Jared Goff five times, the offense was unable to get the ball moving. On top of that, the defense struggled to finish tackles and show up when it counted most.

“We have to look at it," Ryans said. "Second half, of course, we understand we haven't moved the ball, we haven’t scored points in the second half. Defensively, done some things that are uncharacteristic in the second half. We just have to find a way to play a complete game. That's what we have to find out.”

The Texans will look to regroup and bounce back as they take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 on Monday Night Football.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

