What C.J. Stroud Said After Texans' Week 8 Win vs. 49ers
The Houston Texans, on a short week of preparation after a gloomy Monday Night Football showing, came together for a nice Week 8 win vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the first of a three-game home stand, emerging with a strong performance on both sides of the ball to come out on top 26-15, and win their third victory on the year.
And on the offensive end, Texans starting quarterback C.J. Stroud took care of business in a big way: 318 passing yards, two touchdowns on over 75% completion rate, and of course, the victory on top it off–– all of which was done without his favorite target Nico Collins.
The Texans, though overcame that major hurdle of being without Collins for their third win on the season in a game which many questioned what the offense would look like without their number one wideout.
And for Stroud, he'll be trying to get him the ball once he comes back. But in the meantime, he's proud of how the guys around him handled the weight of some bigger responsibility.
"You can't replace Nico Collins. He's a top-five guy in his league. I think he's one of best," Stroud said post-game. "Even when he comes back, we got to find new ways to get him the rock. So, I mean, that's my job, to give it to him, and when he comes back his force will be felt. I thought everybody really stepped up really big, especially in the run game."
C.J. Stroud, Texans Had Motivation After Loss vs. Seahawks
Stroud was able to get nine different pass-catchers involved on the day, with a lot of that work going to the rookies in the wide receiver duo Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, as well as some work to rookie running back Woody Marks, who had 100-plus all-purpose yards for the season time of his career.
Of course, it provides a bit of extra confidence for Stroud and this offense, and especially after a rough performance against the Seattle Seahawks the last time they took the field, there was an added bit of motivation to come out and do well in this one.
"It's always good to get a little motivation. We didn't have our best outing against Seattle, and I think, that was just motivation to do the right thing, and I think I always got to find motivation every week, regardless if we do good or bad."
"I think that was one of the keys, and I think every time you simplify it one play at a time, eerybody doing their job, it kind of makes the game a little easier."
Stroud Says Win Against 49ers is Step in the Right Direction
Now, the Texans are back to just one game under .500 on the year, have a win against a formiddable opponent in the 49ers under their belt, and have two more home games on the horizon for a chance to keep that momentim flowing.
And Stroud certainly hasn't lost hope in what could lie ahead for this season. He says he'll be going home to relax after a big win, but for Victory Monday, he will be back in the building figuring out how to be better for next week.Monday, will be back in the building figuring out how to be better for next week.
"We give ourselves a chance each week we keep winning. It's a long season. It's a marathon, you know, it's not a sprint," Stroud said. "And if we keep stacking, who knows? We can do whatever we put on the field. I think today was a step in that right direction."
"Now, I'm gonna go home, relax, get a little bit away from the game, and then tomorrow, I'm back at it, rolling, and back on my preparation. So you’ve got to be able to enjoy wins, but also take the momentum, take the rhythm, and keep rolling with that."
The Texans will be back up next weekend in NRG Stadium against the Denver Broncos for a chance to elevate to .500 for the first time this season. If Stroud and the rest of the offense can continue to keep the ball rolling as they did in this one, perhaps a two-game win streak isn't out of the cards.
