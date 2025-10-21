Texans vs. Seahawks Inactives Revealed Ahead of MNF Matchup
The Houston Texans and Seattle Seahawks have unveiled their official inactives list ahead of their Week 5 contest—and for the Seahawks, they’ll have at least one big new absence to take note of on the defensive end.
Here's the full inactives list for both sides ahead of kickoff:
Houston Texans Inactives
- WR Christian Kirk
- QB Graham Mertz
- RB Dameon Pierce
- DE Darrell Taylor
- OT Jarrett Kingston
- OT Trent Brown
Seattle Seahawks Inactives
- QB Jalen Milroe
- S Julian Love
- CB Devon Witherspoon
- LB Jared Ivey
- LB Derick Hall
- OT Mason Richman
- TE Nick Kallerup
The one major absence of note for the Seahawks: two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was previously listed as questionable heading into the night with a knee injury, but has now been downgraded to out ahead of kickoff in Seattle.
Undoubtedly a big blow for the Seahawks' secondary that will also be without safety Julian Love, and a piece that C.J. Stroud and the Texans’ passing offense may be able to take advantage of.
For the Texans, there's no major surprises. Wide receiver Christian Kirk will miss his third game of the year with a hamstring injury after missing two practices and being ruled out earlier in the week.
Running back Dameon Pierce will find his way on the inactives list as a healthy scratch as well. The Texans veteran runner has been in and out of the lineup leading up to their bye, but in the first game out of the break, Houston will have him on the sidelines.
Linebacker Christian Harris will be back in the lineup after being an eye-catching healthy scratch vs. the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. He was active for the Texans' first four games of the season before being held out of their latest contest, but against Seattle, he'll be on the field once again.
Rookie Graham Mertz will remain as the Texans' third quarterback on the depth chart, backing up both C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills.
