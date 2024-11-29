Texans Daily

Are Will Anderson Jr., Denico Autry Going to Play in Texans-Jaguars?

The two star defensive ends could give the Houston Texans a major boost over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kade Kimble

Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) walks on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) walks on the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans will have the opportunity to snap their losing streak in Week 13 as they take on the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Having lost three of the last four games, the Texans are still in a prime position to win the AFC South and make the playoffs. Getting to the playoffs is one thing, but doing so while being in good form is another -- and much more important.

The Jaguars are seeing star quarterback Trevor Lawrence return to the gridiron after missing some time, which gives them a much better shot at an upset on Sunday.

The Texans could have two star defensive ends healthy for the matchup after a questionable first practice this week of being non-particpants. Following question regarding their status, both Will Andereson Jr. and Denico Autry will be good to go for Houston.

Here are the rest of the game statuses for the Texans on Sunday:

Out:

  • DT Foley Fatuakasi, foot
  • S Jalen Pitre, shoulder

Questionable:

  • WR Xavier Hutchinson, shoulder

The Texans are quite healthy for the matchup, and there is no excuse to lose this game. They shouldn't just come away with a win, either, as they should do so in a dominant victory.

Second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud should have plenty of support on both sides of the ball, with the team's stars being active and good to go.

