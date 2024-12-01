Texans' Jalen Pitre Out vs. Jaguars; What's Next?
As the Houston Texans gear up for a pivotal AFC South clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars, head coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the media about the team’s defensive plans.
Ryans mentioned particularly how the Texans will adjust without standout safety Jalen Pitre.
Despite Pitre’s absence, Ryans expressed confidence in the ability of Houston to adapt and change their plan this week to maximize talent on the field.
Pitre was unable to practice all week and was ruled out this week due to a partial pectoral tear that he suffered during the Texans' loss to the Titans this past Sunday. This will leave a noticeable gap in the defense.
Ryans acknowledged the challenge of replacing a player of Pitre’s caliber but emphasized that the team’s overall defensive scheme would remain intact.
“Jalen is a very unique player,” Ryans said. “Jalen did a lot for us defensively, and again, we’ll deploy our guys however we need to put them out there. It doesn’t change everything that we do. You’ll miss the dynamic playmaking ability that Jalen has because he is such an impactful player.”
The Texans will rely on other members of the secondary to fill the void and maintain the high energy and discipline that Pitre brings to the defense.
One player who could take on an expanded role is Jimmie Ward, a seasoned defensive back known for his versatility. Ward has experience playing multiple positions in the secondary, making him very important with the loss this week.
“Jimmie has played a lot of spots for us, and Jimmie is a versatile player,” Ryans said. “He has played in the back end. He can play all over the back end, and we’ll see where Jimmie lines up on Sunday. He’s been a good playmaker for us. Wherever he lines up, it will be dynamic, and he’ll make some plays. He flies around and has a swarming mentality, so wherever we put him, that’s what he’ll do.”
Ward’s ability to transition into the nickel role gives the Texans flexibility, allowing them to make strategic adjustments against a Jaguars offense led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. His “swarming mentality” and playmaking skills will be crucial in disrupting Jacksonville’s rhythm and creating opportunities for the Texans' defense to shine.
The Texans' defense must deliver a dominant defensive performance against a two-win Jaguars team to keep hold of their position in the AFC South.
