Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Leaves Game vs. Texans With Injury
The Houston Texans' offense isn't exactly having a field day against the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. With halftime approaching, they lead just 6-0 with two field goal makes. They haven't been able to cap off some long drives.
The Jaguars have yet to score, however, and the possibility of them doing so shrinks after starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence left the field for the locker room. He's being evaluated for a concussion following a late hit from Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair.
A brawl ensued following the hit, as it was a dirty play from the Houston linebacker. Al-Shaair was ejected from the contest following the hit.
Lawrence was carted off the field and is being evaluated for a concussion, as mentioned, and has been ruled out of the remainder of the contest.
The Texans' offense still needs to improve in a major way. They've got to be able to control the game on the ground, which will, in turn, allow C.J. Stroud and the passing game to ramp up and start piling points onto the board.
