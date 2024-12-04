Where Are The Texans in Playoff Picture After Week 13?
The Houston Texans remain in control of the AFC South following Week 13 but their playoff path looks increasingly tougher as the competition tightens in the AFC standings.
With a win this week against the Jaguars, the Texans 8-5 record has them positioned as the No. 4 seed, clinging to the divisional lead over struggling rivals.
As the playoff race heats up, so does the pressure for Houston to secure a postseason berth.
Heading into Week 14, the Texans have an 83.6% chance to make the playoffs.
Houston has established itself as the clear frontrunner in the AFC South, boasting a two-game lead over the Indianapolis Colts (6-7) and far outpacing the struggling Tennessee Titans (3-9) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10). With just four games remaining, Houston controls its own destiny in securing the division title.
Right now, the Texans would technically be the lowest seed among division winners should the season end on Sunday. They would host a playoff game against the top-seeded wild-card roster, which appears to be the runner-up of the AFC North.
Here is a look at where the Texans are located in the current AFC Playoff Picture:
1. Kansas City Chiefs (11-1)
2. Buffalo Bills (10-2)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-3)
4. Houston Texans (8-5)
5. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)
6. Baltimore Ravens (8-5)
7. Denver Broncos (8-5)
REMAINING SCHEDULE
The Texans face a mixed slate of opponents to close out the regular season, including a late bye week:
- Week 14: Bye Week – A chance for the team to rest and reset ahead of a demanding finish.
- Week 15: vs. Miami Dolphins – A must-win game against a playoff-caliber opponent that could impact both seeding and momentum.
- Week 16: at Kansas City Chiefs – A daunting matchup against the AFC’s top-seeded team, where even a strong performance could build confidence for the postseason.
- Week 17: at Baltimore Ravens – A potential playoff preview with significant implications for seeding and wild card positioning.
- Week 18: vs. Tennessee Titans – The regular season finale against a division rival, possibly serving as a playoff clincher or an opportunity to rest starters, depending on prior results.
To secure the AFC South title outright, the Texans likely need two more wins, which would put them at 10-7. Victories over the Dolphins and Titans appear most attainable while splitting tough games against the Chiefs and Ravens would solidify their playoff position.
For the Texans, the scenario is clear: maintain control of the division, or risk being dragged into a chaotic wild-card battle where anything is possible and can knock them out of the race.
