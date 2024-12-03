Texans WR Nico Collins Shines vs. Jaguars
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been back for three games, but his presence was certainly felt once again after the team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20 in Week 13 at EverBank Stadium.
In the win, Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards, which marked the first time he passed the century mark since Week 4 against the same Jaguars team.
Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud sang Collins' praises after the game.
READ MORE: Texans Coach Reacts After Beating Jaguars
“Yeah, for sure. I think Nico [Collins] has come back," Stroud said postgame. "I don't think he was very rusty, which has been amazing to see. He’s been turning it on every game, so it's very inspiring to see and I can't wait to keep building with him.”
Collins, 25, has racked up at least 50 yards in all eight games he has played in this season. But having him go for over 100 makes a massive difference for the Texans. He can be such a dangerous threat that it affects all aspects of an opposing defense, and not too many players can say they can do that.
READ MORE: Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Leaves Game vs. Texans With Injury
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
More Houston Texans News
• Texans RB Joe Mixon Gets Redemption vs. Jaguars
• What Jaguars Fans Did Following Texans' Azeez Al-Shaair's Dirty Hit on Trevor Lawrence
• Texans QB C.J. Stroud Holds Himself to High Standards