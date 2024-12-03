Texans Daily

Texans WR Nico Collins Shines vs. Jaguars

Nico Collins had a strong performance for the Houston Texans against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 1, 2024; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) celebrates a first down after the catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been back for three games, but his presence was certainly felt once again after the team beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-20 in Week 13 at EverBank Stadium.

In the win, Collins caught eight passes for 119 yards, which marked the first time he passed the century mark since Week 4 against the same Jaguars team.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud sang Collins' praises after the game.

“Yeah, for sure. I think Nico [Collins] has come back," Stroud said postgame. "I don't think he was very rusty, which has been amazing to see. He’s been turning it on every game, so it's very inspiring to see and I can't wait to keep building with him.”

Collins, 25, has racked up at least 50 yards in all eight games he has played in this season. But having him go for over 100 makes a massive difference for the Texans. He can be such a dangerous threat that it affects all aspects of an opposing defense, and not too many players can say they can do that.

Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season. 

Jeremy Brener
