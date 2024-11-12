Best and Worst Graded Houston Texans Defensive Players vs. Detroit Lions

Oct 27, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) runs onto the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans were cruising to a victory on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in the first half as they took a commanding 23-7 lead into halftime but things soon fell apart as the team looked to be playing not to lose rather than to win. The Texans would go on to not score a single point in the second half and the Lions were able to walk out of Houston with a 26-23 win after a walk-off field goal.
The defense held the potent Lions' offense in check for the majority of the game and even forced Jared Goff into throwing five interceptions - potentially ruining his MVP case. Despite Goff's five turnovers, the Texans' offense wasn't able to muster any production off of it.
Houston's defense is the one constant that the Texans have been able to rely upon since the offense took a turn for the worst and have played admirably during this time, especially in the secondary. Even with their strong play, it was going to be tough to completely shut down the Lions' offensive prowess. Here is how the Houston Texans' defensive players graded out in the loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.
PFF Grade: 86.0
2. FS Calen Bullock
PFF Grade: 81.9
3. DE Danielle Hunter
PFF Grade: 74.7
5. SS Jimmie Ward
PFF Grade: 70.8
Lowest Graded:
1. MLB Henry To'oTo'o
PFF Grade: 29.7
3. DT Tim Settle
PFF Grade: 37.3
4. MLB Neville Hewitt
PFF Grade: 42.9
5. FS Eric Murray
