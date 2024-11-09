Texans Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Texans Improve Offensive Line

The Houston Texans will look for offensive line help in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea (71) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are one of the better teams in the NFL, but the past few weeks have shown a glaring weakness.

The Texans offensive line is in need of some additional help, and that could come in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner suggests that the Texans could take Arizona interior lineman Jonah Savaiinaea with the No. 23 overall pick.

"C.J. Stroud’s immediate NFL success was rare enough to overshadow the fact he didn’t have much of anything on his offensive line. The injury situations hitting Houston’s playmakers have hampered Stroud’s ability to minimize the damage against pressure, too, so it’s time to invest here — especially in the middle. Savaiinaea, an OT this year, is more than capable of helping," Baumgardner writes.

The Texans could have Savaiinaea fill in at left guard, where Kenyon Green has struggled this season. Green suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 9 against the New York Jets, so Jarrett Patterson may see some time at the position.

He'll have the first chance to try and earn a starting job at that spot for the Texans in 2025, but a first-round rookie could unseat him if he provides more upside.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

