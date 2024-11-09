NFL Mock Draft: Texans Improve Offensive Line
The Houston Texans are one of the better teams in the NFL, but the past few weeks have shown a glaring weakness.
The Texans offensive line is in need of some additional help, and that could come in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner suggests that the Texans could take Arizona interior lineman Jonah Savaiinaea with the No. 23 overall pick.
"C.J. Stroud’s immediate NFL success was rare enough to overshadow the fact he didn’t have much of anything on his offensive line. The injury situations hitting Houston’s playmakers have hampered Stroud’s ability to minimize the damage against pressure, too, so it’s time to invest here — especially in the middle. Savaiinaea, an OT this year, is more than capable of helping," Baumgardner writes.
The Texans could have Savaiinaea fill in at left guard, where Kenyon Green has struggled this season. Green suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 9 against the New York Jets, so Jarrett Patterson may see some time at the position.
He'll have the first chance to try and earn a starting job at that spot for the Texans in 2025, but a first-round rookie could unseat him if he provides more upside.
