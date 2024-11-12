Texans Clinging Onto Hope After Consecutive Losses
The Houston Texans are still recovering from their 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10, marking the first time all season the team has lost consecutive games.
Even though the team has dropped back-to-back games, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains hopeful that the team can regroup.
READ MORE: Houston Texans Forced Jared Goff Into Career-Worst Stat in SNF
"We have the team to do it," Stroud said. "We have the players. We have the scheme. Now it's just up to the players to do it and put it on the field. A lot of things were better today and for me, I got to look myself in the mirror and know that's not winning football. So, it is what it is. Got to learn from it. Yeah, I believe that we still are a great team and can do a lot of special things, but we got learn how to pull those type of games out. I think it's the second time now we lost that way. If you hang your head down you can look up and the season will be over and you didn't fix it. Only thing we got to keep our heads up, get the problems fixed.”
The Texans have competed nose-to-nose with some of the best teams in the league including the Lions, while also grabbing a win against the 7-2 Buffalo Bills. However, the execution has fallen short in some of those games, and the small details are in need of fixing if the Texans want to truly compete against the biggest and the baddest in the league.
The Texans are returning to the field on Monday Night Football this week on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.
READ MORE: Heartwarming Moment as Texans’ John Metchie Scores First Career TD Post-Leukemia Battle
Stick with TexansGameday for more coverage of the Houston Texans throughout the season.
Read More Houston Texans News
• Houston Texans Name Joe Mixon Additional Captain for 2024 Season
• NFL Mock Draft: Texans Improve Offensive Line
• Texans Coach Addresses Second-Half Woes After Lions Game
• 2 Houston Texans’ Starting Defenders Suffered Injury During Lions Game