Texans Clinging Onto Hope After Consecutive Losses

The Houston Texans have lost two straight, but they remain optimistic.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) catches a pass against Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) catches a pass against Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) in the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images
The Houston Texans are still recovering from their 26-23 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10, marking the first time all season the team has lost consecutive games.

Even though the team has dropped back-to-back games, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains hopeful that the team can regroup.

"We have the team to do it," Stroud said. "We have the players. We have the scheme. Now it's just up to the players to do it and put it on the field. A lot of things were better today and for me, I got to look myself in the mirror and know that's not winning football. So, it is what it is. Got to learn from it. Yeah, I believe that we still are a great team and can do a lot of special things, but we got learn how to pull those type of games out. I think it's the second time now we lost that way. If you hang your head down you can look up and the season will be over and you didn't fix it. Only thing we got to keep our heads up, get the problems fixed.”

The Texans have competed nose-to-nose with some of the best teams in the league including the Lions, while also grabbing a win against the 7-2 Buffalo Bills. However, the execution has fallen short in some of those games, and the small details are in need of fixing if the Texans want to truly compete against the biggest and the baddest in the league.

The Texans are returning to the field on Monday Night Football this week on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Brener
