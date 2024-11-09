Houston Texans Name Joe Mixon Additional Captain for 2024 Season

Honored and humbled to be named captain mid-season for the Texans. It’s a testament to the hard work we all put in together. As General Patton said, ‘Lead me, follow me, or get out of my way.’ The mission is clear: victory. Let’s get it. 🤘 #WeAreTexans #4StarGeneral🫡🌟 https://t.co/ly4lyo2Zg8