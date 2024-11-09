Houston Texans Name Joe Mixon Additional Captain for 2024 Season
Joe Mixon is stepping up into a new role.
The Texans have named the Pro Bowl running back as a team captain for the rest of the season. Mixon takes over the position from Stefon Diggs, who sustained a season-ending ACL tear in Week 8 against the Indianapolis Colts.
"Honored and humbled to be named captain mid-season for the Texans. It’s a testament to the hard work we all put in together, Mixon said on Friday." "As General Patton said, ‘Lead me, follow me, or get out of my way.’ The mission is clear: victory. "
Texans Not Adding Extra Pressure vs. Lions
On the field, Mixon has been a model of consistency. Since coming back from an ankle injury in Week 2, he’s surpassed 100 rushing yards in each game and scored at least one touchdown.
Since being traded to Houston this offseason, Mixon has been a standout, averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 101.5 yards per game, with six touchdowns on 126 rushing attempts.
"He very much exemplifies what we believe, as far as a Texans mindset," offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. "He plays fast, he is physical, he is tough, and you make sure you know it and you see it. Every time he touches a rock, and every time he does out in practice, how he approaches the meetings. He goes about it the way everyone in the Texans organization should go about it."
Mixon will make his debut as the Texans' newest captain this Sunday night when the AFC South leaders take on the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium. The game will be nationally televised on NBC, with kickoff set for 7:15 p.m C.T.
