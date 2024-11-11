2 Houston Texans’ Starting Defenders Suffered Injury During Lions Game
The Houston Texans were well-positioned to win their Sunday Night Football contest against a very good Detroit Lions team. They held a 23-7 halftime lead after forcing Lions quarterback Jared Goff into three interceptions.
The Texans' offense fell off in the second half, though. They forced Goff into two more interceptions, surprisingly, which set a franchise record. Still, they were shut out in the second half of the game. The Lions came back and won with a game-winning field goal.
The good news is that superstar wide receiver Nico Collins is coming to help quarterback C.J. Stroud and the rest of the offense, right? His return will absolutely help, but the club saw another player get hurt on Sunday.
"#91 DT Foley Fatukasi has been downgraded to out with a foot injury," the Texans announced during the game.
Fatukasi went down with a foot injury. The injuries to the defense didn't stop there, though. Rookie defensive back Kamari Lassiter went down with a concussion after a hard collision with teammate Jimmie Ward.
"#4 CB Kamari Lassiter has been downgraded to out with a concussion," the Texans posted.
Injuries have been and will continue to be the demise of the Texans after they entered the season with Super Bowl expectations. The squad was without superstar defensive end Will Anderson Jr., so more injuries on that side of the ball were crucial.
With star wide receiver Stefon Diggs out for the season, there's no way around injuries not being a huge part of the narrative for Houston and their 6-4 record this season. The return of Collins, potentially next week, is going to be huge.
The club's next matchup is a Lone Star State contest against the Dallas Cowboys on the road -- a game in which they should be able to win and get back on track with.
