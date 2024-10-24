Why Texans Signed LB Devin White
The Houston Texans are adding to the linebacker room by signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout Devin White to a contract.
White signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, but was cut earlier this month after failing to catch on with them.
Now, he's with the Texans, where he'll have an opportunity to get his career back on track.
“Excited to get Devin in here. We’ll work with him and see where he is. Try to get him caught up to speed to see if he can help us. So, it’s an opportunity for Devin to compete. Come in, learn how we do things and see how he can fit in and how he can help us," Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said.
White, who was drafted No. 5 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft was the leading tackler on a Super Bowl champion and a Pro Bowler in 2021, so he isn't far removed from playing an extremely high level of football. Ryans hopes that a stint in Houston could bring some of that back out again.
“It’s no secret that Devin has been an All-Pro, top linebacker in this League coming out of college," Ryans said. "He was a no-miss player. He went top 10 in the Draft, I mean, he was an exceptional talent. So, what happened and why he’s here, no one knows. Life happens to us all. You just have to keep punching, keep attacking each day with the right mindset and opportunity for Devin is to come in here and compete. Again, nothing’s promised. We don’t know what the future holds. It’s just one day at a time, compete every day and we’ll see where we end up.”
Perhaps White is in the best place possible for a resurgence in his career being coached by Ryans, another former SEC linebacker with success in the NFL. Ryans may be the exact coach White needs in order to get his career back on track.
A spot on the field isn't guaranteed, especially with Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'oTo'o playing well, but having White in the building raises the Texans' ceiling.
