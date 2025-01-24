Houston Texans' Biggest Needs Heading Into the Offseason
After a rough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, the Houston Texans are beginning to shift their focus to constructing a lineup for the 2025 regular season.
Here are the biggest needs for the Texans and ways the organization could address them this offseason.
Offensive Line
Quarterback CJ Stroud had to overcome a rough offensive line this season, as he was sacked a total of 52 times in the regular season.
Despite Houston having star tackle Lamery Tunsil and Tytus Howard, it's clear that team's front line of defense for Stroud needs revamping ahead of the 2025 season. The best way for the Texans to address this is through a mixture of free agent signings and drafting multiple lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Missouri's star right tackle Armand Membou is a name to look out for in the draft. Membou was strictly a tackle at Missouri, but his smooth footwork and excellent play in pass protection will allow him to play wherever on the offensive line. In addition to his incredible 2024 campaign, Membou is only 20-years-old. This likely means that he will have more room to grow in the future, and potentially become a cornerstone tackle at the next level.
Interior Defensive Line
There's no debate that Houston's young defense is one of the best in the NFL. But head coach DeMeco Ryans could benefit from an additional defensive tackle.
Luckily for the Texans, this year's draft class is loaded with talent at the defensive tackle position. NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah took to social media on Wednesday to express his thoughts on the tackles.
Depending on how general manager Nick Caserio uses his first-round pick in the upcoming draft, Houston can find a perfect fit for their front seven on defense. In round one, Ohio State's Tyleik Williams would make perfect sense. However, there are plenty of options on day two, like Texas' Alferd Collins and Kentucky's Deone Walker who could become impact players.
Wide Receiver
With wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell on the roster, it may seem as if the Texans do not need another pass catcher.
But after Dell suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 16 and with Stefon Diggs set to become a free agent, Houston must find a complimentary player to Collins. Unfortunately, there are not many options in the free agency class. Diggs, along with Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin are big names that will command top dollar this offseason. Instead, Caserio could look at names like Elijah Moore and Joshua Palmer, who are young and have potential to become a second option behind Collins.
The Texans could also address this need in the draft. There are multiple mid-round talents in this year's draft, such as Utah State's Jalen Royals or TCU's Savion Williams. Both have potential to develop into a perfect threat for Stroud.