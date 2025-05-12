Texans Again Connected to Former All-Pro to Help C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans haven't really been able to land many established veterans to help C.J. Stroud this offseason, as they entered free agency with significant financial constraints.
The Texans did make some significant headway in the NFL Draft, nabbing wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as offensive tackle Aireontae Ersey, but there is no doubt that Houston is still in need of some more talent on that side of the ball.
One name that has been linked to the Texans as a potential addition multiple times throughout the offseason is offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, and his name resurfaced this week.
Chris Schad of House of Houston has floated Scherff as a possible pickup for the Texans, and given Houston's issues in the trenches, it definitely makes sense.
"Brandon Scherff is still on the free agent market and he would be a perfect fit for Houston’s offensive line woes," Schad wrote. "Scherff had another strong season with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024, allowing 17 pressures and no sacks on 625 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus. At age 33, he’s still effective and could provide an upgrade on the Texans’ current offensive line situation."
Scherff was originally selected by the Washington Commanders with the fifth overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first seven years of his career with the franchise, making five Pro Bowl appearances while also earning a First-Team All-Pro selection.
The University of Iowa product then signed with the Jaguars in 2022 and was a bit of a disappointment in Jacksonville, but he remains a solid option.
With Houston having some major questions at guard, it may want to seriously considering signing Scherff to a one-year deal.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Make Intriguing Contract Move on Ka'imi Fairbairn
MORE: Houston Texans Weapon Deemed Top Trade Candidate
MORE: Texans Rookie Earns Dazzling NFL Comparison That Will Have Fans Salivating
MORE: ESPN Analyst Dishes Massive Prediction for Texans Rookie WR
MORE: Texans Urged to Pursue Enticing Former 49ers Pass Rusher