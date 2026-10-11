3 Biggest Texans Takeaways From Dominant 26-3 Win vs. Titans

The Houston Texans have finally marked down their first win of the 2026 season.

After a dominant 26-3 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 5, the Texans finally ended their gloomy four-game losing stretch over the first four weeks of the season to have a much-better-looking result on the road in Nashville.

This time last week, it felt like the sky was falling in Houston. But now, this Texans team rises up to a slightly better 1-4 on the year, an even 1-1 within the AFC South, and now has a bit of momentum to bank on riding into the next couple of weeks before their bye.

Let's break down the Texans' Week 5 win by sorting through three of the biggest takeaways to gather:

Have a Day, C.J. Stroud

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's little doubt that Week 5 in Nashville wound up being the best performance of C.J. Stroud's 2026 campaign so far.

After Stroud had a handful of solid performances through the first four weeks, yet couldn't see that success translate to a win on the books, this game was a much different story.

Not only did Stroud hold up his end for over 260 yards passing, two total touchdowns, and a fifth-straight game of no interceptions, but the supporting cast around Houston's quarterback carried their weight as well.

This throw by C.J. Stroud and catch by Kayshon Boutte 👏@HOUvsTEN on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/ivlTYQE2fM — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026

Stroud also did a fantastic job of spreading the love all around the offense to a variety of playmakers from start to finish. Six pass-catchers on Houston's side of the equation recorded three receptions or more, with Xavier Hutchinson of all names leading the way with four catches for 65 yards.

Granted, this was a softer Titans roster compared to some of the teams Houston has seen over the past few weeks. Regardless, it was a get-right opportunity for everyone involved, and Stroud finally saw his strong performance result in the Texans' long-awaited first win of the 2026 season.

The Defense Finally Meets Expectations

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is stopped after a first down during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not only did the offense hold their own throughout most of the day against their division rivals, but this was unquestionably the best performance this Texans defense has seen across their 2026 season as well.

Many fans expected to see more days like this from the Texans' defense entering the season: Tennessee was limited to under 200 yards of total offense, saw quarterback Cam Ward sacked four times, the Titans averaged just 3.2 yards per carry, and of course, Houston limited them to zero touchdowns and a slim total of three points.

Again, the Titans could very well be the softest matchup the Texans play all season. Regardless of the level of competition Tennessee has to offer, though, this outing showed that Houston still has the potential of being a dominant defense on any given week––a credit to head coach DeMeco Ryans in his first weekend back as the team's defensive play-caller.

Penalties Must Be Cleaned Up

Oct 11, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans looks on during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there was one hole to poke through from the Texans’ dominant three-score victory, it would undoubtedly be the consistent penalty woes that Houston faced. Because, wow. Houston saw a ton of flags come their way over the course of their Week 5 matchup.

Houston had a whopping 11 penalties for 95 total yards recorded over the course of this one, much more than Tennessee's ultimate total of nine penalties for 83 yards. A lot of those errors would come on the offensive end, whether it be via false starts or offensive holding calls.

Because of those 11 flags thrown on the Texans, their season total for penalties now rises to 42; an average of over eight per game, and makes for a clear area that needs improvement moving into the next few weeks.

The Texans can get by with those mistakes in games like these where all three phases seem to otherwise be firing on all cylinders against a lackluster Titans roster. But against higher competition later down the line this season, those penalty woes can quickly come to haunt them and their aspired consistency on a down-to-down basis.

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