The Houston Texans had a handful of standouts show up throughout their win on Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts.

One of those standouts happened to be none other than the Texans' rookie tight end Marlin Klein, who put together the best stat line yet of his first-year campaign.

Klein saw a season-high four targets that he converted on for four catches, 24 yards, and his first career touchdown in the third quarter thanks to a 13-yard pass in the red zone from C.J. Stroud.

The production from Klein is enough to offer real optimism in how his role could continue to expand as the Texans move deeper into the second half of the season. But things tend to look even more encouraging for his stock based on some recent comments from head coach DeMeco Ryans.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About TE Marlin Klein

As the Texans came back from their mini-bye on Monday, Ryans spoke about what he's seen from Klein on film and during practice––explaining that Houston's rookie tight end has been "deliberate" in practice behind the scenes and is deserving of getting more reps in the offense.

"What I've seen from Marlin [Klein] is how deliberate he's been in practice. He's been working hard at practice. He's getting better behind the scenes, and he's deserving of the opportunity to get in there and get more reps," Ryans said.

"He really maximized his opportunity on the game the other night; making a couple of tough, contested catches. Also being able to be in sync with C.J. [Stroud] on the scramble drill, come back to the football, and get his first touchdown."

"So, just playing smart football. Really playing aggressive in the run game, staying after his matchup there, and he'll continue to get better with the more reps he gets. He's still a young player, young in the game. He'll thrive. He'll continue to improve. We'll give him more opportunities."

DeMeco Ryans on Texans rookie TE Marlin Klein:



🗣️ "He's been getting better behind the scenes, and he's deserving of the opportunity to get in there and get more reps."



"He's still a young player... He'll thrive. He'll continue to improve. We'll give him more opportunities." pic.twitter.com/ObtmGMdUbb — Houston Texans On SI (@TexansOnSI) November 23, 2026

Thursday's game against the Colts marked a long-awaited opportunity for Klein, as he saw his second game seeing over 20% of the Texans' offensive snaps, and managed to turn in his best performance of the season as Houston allowed him to run more routes and stand out as a run blocker.

Just last month, Klein found himself stuck down the Texans' depth chart as a healthy scratch for multiple games, leading to many questioning Houston's selection to even take the tight end in the second round of the draft, and why he wasn't getting more opportunities to perform in the offense.

And while it took some extended time before Klein was able to find an increased role in the offense, Week 11 proved that he was more than deserving of seeing more looks on that side of the ball moving forward.

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) and running back David Montgomery (32) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's got the ideal positional size standing at 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, has the potential to be a solid pass-catcher, and has strong qualities as a blocker that can help out in the run game based on his time at Michigan.

Klein has now seen over 20% of the Texans' offensive snaps in two of his last three games, and it's hard to imagine he'll be limited to any lesser amount of opportunities this coming weekend against the Baltimore Ravens now that he's finally begun to catch his stride.

If he continues to perform as he did against the Colts more moving forward, don't be shocked to see Klein ending the season as the Texans' TE2 on the depth chart, or even higher, depending on just how much he improves as diligently as he has through his rookie season.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!