3 Dark Horse Texans WRs Who Could Make 53-Man Roster

The Houston Texans wide receiver depth is shaping up to be some of the stronger points of this year's roster.

While there might not be a defined star target in the room outside of Nico Collins, there's several eye-catching names to watch in the room as those who can step up as both valuable targets for C.J. Stroud, and locks to make the roster.

Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, and Tank Dell are among that list. Sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond has also made waves early in the offseason that makes him a reasonable bet to make it past cutdown day as well.

But what if the Texans wanted to carry seven wide receivers onto their roster heading into Week One? Houston did just that for the 2025 season, and with a dozen players at the position currently on the 90-man roster, there's a good chance that same outcome happens again this year.

If that is the route that the Texans decide to go, a few candidates in the room will be worth keeping an eye on to make those strides. Let's break down the case for three of those dark horses that could inevitably make the 53-man roster:

Justin Watson

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Justin Watson arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Watson is the longest tenured piece of the Texans' roster on this list, and even made it past the 53-man cut last season. But after an injury-riddled 2025 cut his most recent year short after two games, and now being within a crowded wide receiver room, it'll be a bit of a further uphill battle for Watson to get that same roster spot for 2026.

But there's still a shot for Watson to still find his way into the mix with a strong training camp. He's the most experienced name in the Texans’ wide receiver room, was a reliable piece of the Kansas City Chiefs' offense for three years before signing with Houston in 2025, and was moving well in his reps at OTAs and minicamp that leads you to believe he's fully healthy from his Achilles injury last season.

The Texans may still want to see what they can get out of their free agent signing from a year ago in a fully healthy season. And if that's the case, he's worth keeping an eye on in the weeks ahead as the conversations of roster battles start to ramp up.

Daniel Sobkowicz

Jun 10, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Daniel Sobkowicz (17) participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Sobkowicz was one of the few Texans UDFAs brought in this offseason that got a lot of love from the jump. And that's for good reason.

He has the standout college production from his time with Illinois State––finishing his 2025 season with 83 receptions, 1,141 yards, and 19 touchdowns, has the 6-foot-3, 205-pound frame of an NFL outside receiver, and while he might not be the quickest guy in the room, does offer great route-running skills and body control that translate well to the next level.

He'll have to have a really impressive training camp to build up some traction to make it past cutdown day. And that's still widely possible. But at the very least, keep a close eye on him as a perfect candidate to make the practice squad.

Jha'Quan Jackson

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Jackson was a late addition to the Texans' wide receiver room entering OTAs and minicamp who hasn't played in an NFL game since 2024. However, Houston clearly sees some value in him to warrant handing him a roster spot heading into camp.

The primary reason for that might be the value he presents on special teams. In his one season playing with the Tennessee Titans in 2024, Jackson logged 16 kick returns and 28 punt returns, and could be looking to reclaim a similar role with the Texans. He did have five fumbles that same season, though.

As of now, the Texans are still expected to utilize second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel as a returner, who was effective in that same role last season. But if Jackson can step up big in camp, and Noel proves to be a valuable weapon offensively that leads to a lesser load on special teams, there's a route for Jackson to find his way onto the 53-man roster.

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