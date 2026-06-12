Predicting the Texans' 53-Man Roster After Finishing Minicamp

The Houston Texans have surpassed another key point in their offseason by having completed their three-day mandatory minicamp, marking the last time this team will have an organized practice until training camp in July.

That means right about now makes for a perfect time to take a step back and look at how this Texans roster is trending heading into the 2026 season, and how the 53-man cutdown could inevitably fall once getting closer to Week 1's kickoff.

We've already done a couple of other 53-man roster projections in the weeks leading up to minicamp––both before and after OTAs. You can check those out by clicking here and here.

But now, let's break down an updated 53-man roster prediction after the dust has settled at minicamp.

QB (3): C.J. Stroud, Davis Mills, Graham Mertz

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This setup in the quarterback room should remain the same between now and cutdown day, as will the expected depth chart.

C.J. Stroud's going on his fourth year as a starter, Davis Mills will continue as the backup, and Graham Mertz will be the emergency QB3. Next.

RB (4): David Montgomery, Woody Marks, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There's no questions to be had surrounding David Montgomery or Woody Marks' spot on the roster. The names them remains a little bit more up in the air.

But as the situation currently stands, Jawhar Jordan feels like a safe bet to be the third running back on the depth chart, while British Brooks fills in as a special teams contributor and a frequent fill-in at fullback.

WR (6): Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Xavier Hutchinson, Tank Dell, Lewis Bond

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Lewis Bond arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Texans could decide to roll into the year with seven wideouts if they like what Justin Watson, Jared Wayne, or one of their UDFAs bring to the table. But six feels like a safer bet.

The top five names are going to be on the roster, no question. The sixth spot on the depth chart also seems to be trending towards sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond as his to lose.

TE (4): Dalton Schultz, Foster Moreau, Brevin Jordan, Marlin Klein

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Cade Stover becomes a tough cut in the tight end room, but it's only because of the talent that sits ahead of him in the three to four players who seem more likely to make the cut.

Foster Moreau feels further locked into his spot. Marlin Klein is going to make the cut as a second-round pick–– even after a rough start in OTAs and minicamp–– and Brevin Jordan has shown too much in offseason workouts to be let go. That means Stover is the odd man out.

OT (4): Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown, Blake Fisher

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Blake Fisher will continue to be someone to monitor in the tackle room as training camp gets going. But for now, we'll consider him safe as a backup to have in a mix of players that have had injury troubles in the past.

Speaking of injury, Braden Smith's ongoing recovery has left Trent Brown as the Texans' starter at right tackle through offseason workouts. It'll be interesting to see if he can hold onto that spot into the season.

IOL: (6): Wyatt Teller, Keylan Rutledge, Ed Ingram, Jake Andrews, Febechi Nwaiwu, Evan Brown

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Ed Ingram arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The interior of the offensive line might be the biggest area of this roster that's most up in the air as to who will be the ones rounding out the starting lineup and the depth behind it. This six-man core feels like it's the most likely set-up to this point, though.

The Texans get a perfect mix of veterans who have been in the building, veterans who were added over the course of the offseason, and two incoming rookies. Hopefully, it's enough to provide the necessary upgrades in protection they need.

IDL (4): Sheldon Rankins, Kayden McDonald, Tommy Togiai, Logan Hall

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Naquan Jones, right, and defensive tackle Kayden McDonald arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This defensive interior group feels pretty set, for the most part. Maybe the Texans bring one more body into the season like Naquan Jones, but there's enough to work with here to be a solid complement for their elite one-two punch off the edge.

The bigger question will lean on who will be the one getting the start at DT2 next to Sheldon Rankins. Initial expectations would tell you that Kayden McDonald has the best chance, but don't sleep on Tommy Togiai making a run for that nod at training camp.

EDGE (5): Will Anderson, Danielle Hunter, Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson, Ali Gaye

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

DeMeco Ryans told reporters at training camp that he likes the competition he currently has on the defensive line. That puts a damper on the hopes that the Texans will invest in a veteran free agent pickup for the position.

So who will be the ones to step up for that depth? It's a bit of a crapshoot at this point in the offseason, but Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson, and Ali Gaye provide a good mix of returning and new talent that can give the Texans enough juice behind their elite starting duo.

LB (5): Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, Wade Woodaz, Marte Mapu, Jake Hummel

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans linebacker Azeez al-Shaair participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This part of the Texans' defense will be interesting to sort out. Three guys feel pretty locked into their spots between Azeez Al-Shaair, Henry To'oTo'o, and Wade Woodaz. But outside of them, the number of linebackers to bring into the season, as well as who they might be, is tough to gauge.

Marte Mapu and Jake Hummel might be in the driver's seat for the final two spots, though. The Texans gave up assets in a trade to get Mapu earlier in the offseason, and Hummel was a big priority for Houston as a free agent add for special teams. They'll get the nods, for now.

CB (5): Derek Stingley, Kamari Lassiter, Jalen Pitre, Jaylin Smith, Tremon Smith

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This cornerback room has all the star power and depth that any defense would love to have. The top three are Pro Bowl, near All-Pro candidates headed into next year, and the duo of Jaylin Smith and Tremon Smith will be great depth pieces to fill in behind them.

If they can remain healthy, this group has a real case to be considered the best cornerback unit in the NFL.

S (4): Reed Blankenship, Calen Bullock, Jaylen Reed, Kamari Ramsey

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock participates in a drill during the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Another tough cut for the Texans could come at the safety unit with M.J. Stewart. He's still not healthy enough to be a full participant at OTAs and minicamp, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him start the season on the PUP list or be released altogether.

But the safety group is still stacked with talent. It gets even better and more consistent than last year with the addition of Reed Blankenship, and has another layer of depth behind the starting duo with the selection of Kamari Ramsey in round five of this year's draft.

ST (3): Ka'imi Fairbairn, Jack Stonehouse, Austin Brinkman

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans place kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The punter battle between Jack Stonehouse and Kai Kroeger will be heating up at training camp. But I've still got Stonehouse as the one edging out that competition.

Outside of those two, there are really no questions to be had on the special teams side of things. Expect another good season from Ka'imi Fairbairn after his two-year extension signed this offseason.

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