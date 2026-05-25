3 Facts That Make the Texans' 2026 Schedule Stand Out

The Houston Texans are still a few months away from kicking off their 2026 regular season.

But with their schedule having officially been released earlier this month, it allows us to sit back and look at a few games upcoming on their calendar that stick out for one reason or another.

In fact, this Texans schedule has a few notable quirks that make this season looking a bit more unique than some of their last few years.

Let's sort through a batch of three schedule facts for the Texans that fans should be aware of as we patiently wait for their 2026 campaign to get going:

DeMeco Ryans' First Home Debut

Sep 7, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans coach DeMeco Ryans reacts during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It'll be DeMeco Ryans' fourth year at the helm of this Texans roster, and to this point, he's yet to start a season off on his own home field.

That'll change this season when Ryans and the Texans host the Buffalo Bills in Week 1. The last time Houston was hosting for their Week 1 matchup came back in 2022 when they wound up tying with their division rival Indianapolis Colts, 20-20.

Ryan’s hasn't had much glowing success in the first game of the year, having rattled off a 1-2 Week 1 record since commanding the Texans. Maybe starting off at home can offer a bit of an extra boost to start this year off on the right foot.

The Texans will also be taking their home field for their second game in Week 2 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals following that game against Buffalo. Houston has only started back-to-back games at home one other time throughout its 25-year franchise history.

An Ode to 2002

Houston Texans receiver Jabar Gaffney (86) pulls in a 26-yard pass ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jason Craft (29) in an NFL game at Alltel Stadium on October 27, 2002. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

This year's Texans schedule will be looking eerily similar to the slate of games that the team ended up playing in their first season as a franchise in 2002.

In all, Houston will be playing an impressive 13 of 14 teams that they faced off against in their debut season. The only other team that doesn't appear on both schedules will be the Green Bay Packers. That's because the NFL added a 17th game within the span that the Texans kicked off their first season.

The hope and expectation will be for this year to turn out a little better than that 2002 campaign, though. Houston would finish with an overall 4-12 record and ranked as the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL.

Not One, But Two Thursday Games

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) leaves the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Texans will be taking the primetime stage four times throughout their 2026 season; the same amount of primetime games they just had in their 2025 campaign.

The key difference, however, will be their number of Thursday games. Houston will have two contests early in the week this season, coming in Week 11 against the Colts, and a Christmas Eve matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

This season will mark the second time in franchise history that the Texans have multiple Thursday games on their schedule, with the last time coming only a few years ago in 2020.

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