3 Games on Texans' Schedule They Can't Afford to Lose

The Houston Texans still stand over three months away until their 2026 regular season kicks off.

Though with their upcoming schedule having now been officially announced, it allows us to take an early look at when and where the Texans will be playing throughout each of their 17 games soon to come, and which of those outings already look like they'll be the most pivotal to take advantage of with a win.

Let's sort through three of the Texans' most important games on their 2026 schedule that they can't afford to drop:

Week 1 vs. Buffalo Bills

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) signals at the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Do the Texans really have a must-win game in their first week of the season against possibly the best quarterback in the NFL?

That could certainly be the case.

The Texans have to ensure they start this season off on a better note than they did in 2025. Their prior 0-3 start dug a monstrous hole for this team to climb out of as the season progressed that they eventually managed to do, but it certainly made their season a bit more challenging than it had to be.

It's pretty unlikely that Houston will fall to three straight losses to open the year for a second straight season, but ensuring they don't begins with a 1-0 start against a tall test like the Bills present.

The Texans proved they could harrass Josh Allen and this Buffalo offense strongly enough in their prior Thursday Night Football outing last year with a combined eight sacks from the defense, which adds to the sheer dominance this team has had in recent memory when the Bills come to Houston.

For reference, the last time the Bills beat the Texans in Houston came all the way back in 2006. Keeping that streak alive 20 years later would be a perfect way for the 2026 season to kick off for this group.

Week 6 OR Week 15 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Houston Texans quarterback CJ. Stroud (7) passes under pressure by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) during the fourth quarter between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday September 21, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Texans 17-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Depending on how the Jaguars rebound from their offseason of multiple losses on the roster, these two teams could find themselves fighting atop the AFC South for a second-straight year.

That means the Texans will have to bring their A-game in both games against Jacksonville––one being in Houston and the other in London for Week 6––to ensure they don't fall behind in their divisional race and force themselves into second place like they did in 2025.

Last year, the Texans were able to split their series against Jacksonville 1-1 following their rough Week 3 loss, but an inspiring comeback in Week 10 that eventually led to their extensive win streak to follow.

Of course, rattling off a perfect 2-0 record this time around would be ideal. But cashing in on at least one of these games is a must. If not, it could be the one aspect that leaves Houston traveling on the road for the entire postseason, which turned out to be a death sentence for their previous playoff run.

Week 18 vs. Tennessee Titans

Jan 5, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Sure, this one certainly doesn't look like the most challenging test for the Texans on paper. But it sure does look as close to a virtual lock for a win out of any game on Houston's schedule. So they can't afford to come up short here.

Houston will be at home for their regular season finale against their division rival Tennessee Titans, who appear to be trending towards a finish at the bottom of the AFC South once again.

A win in Week 18 could be a simple way for the Texans to add another tally to their win total at the back end of their season, and could allow them to get better positioning in terms of playoff seeding, depending on how the landscape of the AFC shakes out in the last week of the season.

Another important factor: if the Jaguars (or the Colts) split their season series with the Texans, and both teams are tied at the end of the season, the division record becomes the second tiebreaker to determine seeding.

Depending on their situation at the end of the year, this game against Tennessee could matter a bit more for that reason.

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