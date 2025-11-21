Texans, Bills Reveal Surprise Inactives for Thursday Night Football
The Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills have each revealed their inactives list heading into their Week 12 Thursday Night Football matchup, and both sides have some eye-catching names to report.
Here's the full outlook for both the Texans and Bills before kickoff.
Houston Texans Inactives
– S Jalen Pitre
– QB C.J. Stroud
– WR Braxton Berrios
– LB Damone Clark
– LB Jamal Hill
– OT Jarrett Kingston
– OG Laken Tomlinson
Buffalo Bills Inactives
– WR Keon Coleman
– WR Curtis Samuel
– CB Ja'Marcus Ingram
– DT Phildarian Mathis
– OG Chase Lundt
– TE Dalton Kincaid
Texans Name Laken Tomlinson Healthy Scratch
The most interesting name of note for the Texans is veteran offensive guard Laken Tomlinson, who began the season for Houston as their starting left guard and started for seven games this season, but now finds himself sitting out as a healthy scratch for the first time this year.
Instead of Tomlinson starting at left guard, Jarrett Patterson will instead be the one to fill in on the interior opposite of right guard Ed Ingram, who will be healthy for the first time in two weeks after dealing with a lingering knee injury.
Beyond Tomlinson, the Texans will also have a few notable injuries of note, headlined by quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive back Jalen Pitre, who are both set to miss their third straight game as they remain on concussion protocol.
The hope for their return in Week 13 vs. the Indianapolis Colts seems to be trending in the right direction, but on a short turnaround for a Thursday night game, there wasn't enough time for either to clear concussion protocol.
Other healthy scratches include offensive tackle Jarrett Kingston and newly signed linebacker Damone Clark, who came aboard on waivers after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. Braxton Berrios, the Texans' veteran wide receiver and special teamer, will be out of the mix as well.
Bills' Keon Coleman Inactive for Second-Straight Game
The Bills' biggest inactive of note is none other than former first-round wide receiver Keon Coleman, who is sidelined for his second straight game for conduct purposes by the team.
He'll leave Buffalo's pass-catching group looking a bit altered than usual, sitting out alongside the injured Curtis Samuel and Dalton Kincaid.
Kickoff between the Texans and Bills sits at 7:15 p.m. CST in NRG Stadium, where Houston will be searching for its third-straight victory, and looking to raise over a .500 record for the first time this season.
