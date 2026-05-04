The Houston Texans, now in phase one of their offseason training, are on the brink of getting a first look at their incoming rookie class in the building as rookie minicamp gets rolling for three days later this week, from May 7th to 9th.

It's a big opportunity for the fresh faces entering the mix to not only get adjusted to their new NFL teams and staff in a non-contact practice setting, but also provide an early look at how this rookie class and their roles could unravel leading up to their first year pro.

Let's break down three key storylines to watch as the Texans approach the next checkpoint of their offseason work before the 2026 campaign:

1. How Will Marlin Klein Translate?

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein (17) warms up before the Central Michigan game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Texans made a big investment into their tight end position with Michigan's Marlin Klein at the end of round two at pick 59, hinting that they plan to use a bit more multiple-tight end personnel next season next to Dalton Schultz.

Their second-round pick projects to be a big part of that, even in as early as his first year.

But Klein's lack of college production with the Wolverines leaves a bit of mystery as to how he'll pan out in an NFL offense, and how effective he might be as a vertical weapon at the next level. In just two years as a starter, he barely eclipsed 350 total receiving yards and one touchdown.

Rookie minicamp won't tell the full story of what to expect for Klein, especially for how things could look in year one. At the very least, it could provide an early tell as to how quickly he could come along in Houston's scoring attack, and how featured he may be in this passing offense.

2. What Does Kamari Ramsey Look in Texans' Defense?

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the biggest standout traits around Kamari Ramsey joining Houston as their 141st pick on day three of the draft is his versatility.

With his solid combination of physicality, toughness, and measurables, he has the flexibility—with the right development at the next level—to play in multiple roles and spots on the field within the Texans’ defense. That's a large part of Ramsey's appeal throughout the pre-draft process.

But how exactly the Texans work his versatility into their defensive puzzle remains the question, at least in his early reps.

General manager Nick Caserio recently made note of Ramsey's prowess as a safety as opposed to nickel, that could offer a hint of the Texans' plans for his rookie season. Though a good start in offseason training could help inspire more confidence in Houston's staff to expand that role in no time.

3. Will Daniel Sobkowicz Make a Strong First Impression?

Aug 16, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley stands on the field before the game against the Carolina Panthers at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

One name to make some noise within the Texans' UDFA class is one of their three receiver additions, Illinois State Daniel Sobkowicz, who's college stats show that he could be worth a look on the 53-man roster later this offseason.

He was one of the best receivers this last season in the FCS by logging 80 receptions for 1,108 yards and nine touchdowns. He measures in at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, with great hands and route-running abilities.

Now is the first time when Sobkowicz can really get his feet wet in the facility, and prove himself as one of the top pass-catchers in the building worthy of a bid on the roster. That makes these coming days vital for him, and every other UDFA to take advantage of.

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