Texans UDFAs With the Best Chance to Make Week 1 Roster

The Houston Texans, following their eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, wasted no time in hitting the undrafted free agent market for those who didn't hear their names called in Pittsburgh that might have of impacting on their roster come September.

In reality, the pool of UDFAs to develop into rostered, or starting-level players, can be slim. But every year, there's a handful of names that end up making that push up the depth chart through offseason workouts and training, and find themselves as pleasant surprises for the team that stumbles upon them.

For the Texans, they've added a reported 12 UDFAs after their draft action. Let's sort through three of those signings who might have the best chance of cracking the 53-man roster come Week One:

Jack Stonehouse | P, Syracuse

Following the departure of Tommy Townsend, the Texans are setting up for an intriguing punter dual between two candidates: their trade acquisition from the New Orleans Saints, Kai Kroeger, or their latest UDFA pickup for the role, Jack Stonehouse.

Kroeger has the experience edge with one year of NFL reps under his belt, but Stonehouse got better every year he was at Syracuse, finishing 2025 with 59 punts for an average of 47.1 yards. The Texans held reported interest in him before the draft, and landed him as a priority pickup after day three.

Oct 18, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange punter Jack Stonehouse (41) kicks during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Of the Texans' entire pool of UDFA pickups, there’s a chance that Stonehouse has the best chance of making a bid onto the 53-man, simply because of the uncertainty at the position after an All-Pro left the building. Expect Houston's Week One punter to potentially be in flux until cutdown day.

Daniel Sobkowicz | WR, Illinois State

A 6-foot-3, 205-pound wideout who stood out at the FCS level, Sobkowicz is an intriguing pass-catcher with strong route-running and hands, but doesn't allure much with his speed, having logged a 4.60-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day.

But it’s his numbers at Illinois State that really stand out when looking at his prospect profile: over 260 receptions and 3,500 yards throughout his four years, highlighted by 19 touchdowns during his 2025 season and 41 scores overall. That's bound to catch the attention of any NFL front office, even at the FCS level.

The Texans wide receiver room looks pretty settled at the top, but he'll be competing with sixth-round pick Lewis Bond, along with a couple of other UDFAs and veterans for one of those remaining one-to-two slots available at the end of the depth chart.

Josh Pitsenberger | RB, Yale

Another FCS star, Pitsenberger was one of the best runners in Yale program history with his own alluring stats in the backfield, combining for 3,480 yards on the ground and 45 total touchdowns in all four years with the Bulldogs. As a result, it took Houston no time to bring him onto their roster as a UDFA flier.

The Texans' running back room didn't wind up getting addressed as heavily as thought within all three days of the draft. But in doing so, it puts their two UDFA running backs—Pitsenberger and Oregon's Noah Whittington—in a prime position to make a big impression as a rosterable name.

Pitstenberger, having the proven numbers and a size advantage over Whittington, standing 6-foot, 205 pounds, could put him in a slightly more favorable position to make noise in camp off the bat. But there's tons of time to go before now and the start of next season.

Sign up for our free Houston Texans On SI newsletter, and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!