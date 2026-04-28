How Many Texans Rookies Will Actually Make an Impact in 2026

The Houston Texans have made it clear in recent seasons that they're more than willing to hand some extended opportunities to their rookies as soon as they get into the building for year one..

Last season, guys like Jayden Higgins, Aireontae Ersery, and Woody Marks all found their way into vital roles on the Texans' playoff roster as the course of the year went on, showcasing exactly why they were brought into the fold, and allowing Houston to gradually place more confidence in each.

Now with the 2026 class of rookies set for the Texans, we have a rough idea of who within this year's incoming group will be in line for the biggest share of opportunities right off the bat.

And just like last year, there's a good share of names who could be in play to make an impact in the lineup pretty quickly.

Here's a batch of four rookies to watch as potential day one impact players for the Texans, either as instant starters or key components of the depth chart:

Keylan Rutledge | OL

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge (OL44) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans' first-round selection who they traded up two spots to get at 26; Rutledge feels primed to find a starting spot on Houston's offensive front in year one. The question just remains where he'll have the best chance to start.

Rutledge, who primarily played right guard during his time at Georgia Tech, probably won't get a chance to start there for the Texans because of the presence of Ed Ingram. That leaves center or left guard as his most likely spot to make an impact.

Starting center feels like it'll be Rutledge's end outcome, while Wyatt Teller gets a chance to fill in that left guard spot. If that is the case, it's a major step in the right direction for Houston's interior offensive line after just one offseason.

Kayden McDonald | DT

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kayden McDonald is the exact spark the Texans' defensive line needed coming into the draft. Houston also made sure to be proactive in trading up for him in the top half of day two, as opposed to being cornered into investing a first-rounder for him. That makes the pickup even more appealing.

He'll have to make the transition of fitting into the Texans' scheme from his previous setup at Ohio State, as well as refine his pass-rush ability, but he has all of the athletic and explosive traits to make that happen well in due time.

In terms of his immediate fit in his rookie season, McDonald still feels as if he could be a prime candidate to start next to Sheldon Rankins on the interior of Houston's defensive front, and makes their run defense even more powerful than it was in 2025.

Marlin Klein | TE

Michigan tight end Marlin Klein gets knocked out of bounds after catching the football for extra yardage during first-half action between Michigan and Minnesota at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Marlin Klein's production during his time at Michigan was limited, so projecting how he'll translate into the Texans' offense off the bat is tough to say for sure.

But at the very least, it feels certain that Houston will find a solid role for their second-round tight end, simply by factoring in the premium they invested in him.

The Texans' tight end depth was bleak last season, leaving them limited in just how much they could effectively utilize 12 personnel; a more popular trend across the league. Houston was second-to-last in the NFL for 12 personnel usage in 2025, and when they did utilize it, had a bottom 10 EPA/play while doing so.

Klein's potential as an athletic blocker and receiving threat hopes to turn those around in the right direction. And if he ends up taking advantage of a big role, it'll pay major dividends for this offense.

Kamari Ramsey | S

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While he might be a day three pick who faces a harder trek to make an impact from day one, Kamari Ramsey sure has the athletic profile and versatility to present immediate value for Houston's defense in several different ways.

The one hurdle in the way of Ramsey's skillset hitting the Texans' lineup is the talent that sits in front of him on the depth chart. Houston's well-rounded secondary, which might be the best in the league, certainly makes it tougher for any rookie to get playing time right off the bat.

However, the edge that Ramsey offers is his ability to be placed around the field, making him a valuable depth piece that DeMeco Ryans can plug in at either nickel or safety while Jalen Pitre or Reed Blankenship aren't on the field, and won't hurt his chances of being totally stuffed down the lineup.

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