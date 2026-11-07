3 Safeties Texans Could Target Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline

Just days ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Houston Texans had been liked to some reported interest from SI's Albert Breer surrounding two particular positions to potentially add to their roster: that was running back and safety.

And when breaking it down, you can understand why the Texans could be interested in adding another piece at either position at the deadline.

Both position groups have seen injury and underwhelming performance over the first eight weeks of the season, and the Texans could have a simple route to an upgrade at either spot by pulling the trigger on a trade at the deadline.

We've already broke down some of the top running backs that the Texans could consider a move for last week. But who are some of the safeties that Houston's front office could try and acquire before Tuesday's deadline?

Let's take a look at three safeties that could make sense for the Texans to call about:

Andre Cisco | New York Jets

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets safety Andre Cisco (8) celebrates applying defensive pressure against the Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a low-cost depth addition that could make sense for both the Texans and the Jets' perspective.

Cisco is in the last year of his current contract, has seen a near career-low snap share of 35% this year in New York, and might be a candidate that their front office wants to move off of before he's let go this offseason.

Enter the Texans, who don't have to force Cisco into any big responsibilities on an already loaded defense, but add him in as someone who can provide depth at a position of need, and has over 50 games of starting experience through his six years in pro.

Another reason to consider Cisco: there's a chance the Texans could simply part ways with as low as a seventh-round pick to land him. That's a worthwhile investment to make if it helps move the needle forward for the production of this underwhelming secondary.

Jessie Bates III | Atlanta Falcons

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) reacts after an interception with safety Xavier Watts (31) against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here's a big fish that the Texans could consider, if they were willing to spend a bit more of a premium at the deadline.

Bates is a proven All-Pro talent at the safety position. He'd be a major statement addition to any secondary if traded at the deadline, but especially so for the Texans. And if the Falcons wind up dropping to 3-6 this weekend against Bates' former team in the Cincinnati Bengals, maybe a move is considered.

Bates is on the last year of his current contract, and would make for just over a $6 million cap hit for the rest of the season for any team acquiring him. The Texans could narrowly squeeze him on the books, but there's a good chance he ends up as a half-year rental.

But don't expect the Falcons to part ways with Bates for just anything. He's fresh off a Second-Team All-Pro appearance in 2025, and has had a strong start to 2026. He's had a nose for the ball by finding his way to four total turnovers in eight games, paired with 46 combined tackles.

I'd expect the Texans to give up at least a mid-round pick in exchange for Bates, and there's a chance a player could be sent out in a deal like this as well. Combining the cost with the implications that come his expiring contract, this could be wishful thinking to expect Houston to take the gamble here.

Justin Reid | New Orleans Saints

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid (21) celebrates after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans have already sparked a reunion with one of their former defensive standouts earlier this year by signing 2014 No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney. Why not add to that list with someone like Saints safety Justin Reid?

Reid has been a valuable starter for the Saints' back-end for the past season and a half, so there might not be a ton of interest from New Orleans to consider a trade.

But Reid is turning 30 years old in February, and could be on a 2-6 roster by the end of this weekend. Trading a productive veteran like him for future assets seems like a perfect way to get a head start on the offseason ahead.

And for the Texans, adding Reid offers an answer to their rumored safety concerns with a proven starter under contract for this season and next, and only hits the books for a $650K cap hit for the remainder of this season.

Reid might be the best candidate for the Texans to look towards on this list: someone who would command a solid investment of a mid-to-late round pick, but would offer a steady sense of security at the position that Houston seems to be looking for at the deadline.

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