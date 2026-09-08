Predicting Who Will Be Texans' 2026 MVP, Rookie of the Year, and More

The Houston Texans are just days away from officially kicking off their 2026 regular season.

And in the days that remain before the Texans’ Week 1, it makes for the perfect time to sort through some preseason predictions; determining who around Houston's roster could be due for the biggest individual campaigns.

And a great way to sort through those possible top performers on the Texans' roster can be by handing out some award predictions. Who's going to be the best rookie onboard? Who will be the most improved player? Who's the MVP?

So we've put together six awards to predict around the Texans: MVP, Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, and Most Improved Player. A player can also only land one award, so nobody can double-up on MVP and an OPOY.

With all of that in mind, let's take a look at which six players might be the most likely to see those honors by the time we get to the end of this season:

MVP: DE Will Anderson Jr.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) looks up during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season really feels like the turning point of Will Anderson transforming from an elite pass-rusher to perhaps the best in the league not named Myles Garrett––and that's if we aren't already at that point before Week 1 even begins.

Anderson had his best season yet with the Texans in 2025 to make his first-ever All-Pro team with a first-team nod, collecting over 50 tackles, had 20 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and three forced fumbles as a dominant force in rushing the passer and in defending the run.

However, there's most definitely more room for Anderson's numbers to take another step forward from where he finished in 2025. Even while being viewed as one of the best edge rushers in the NFL last season and logging a season-best in total sacks, the Texans star tied for eighth-most in the league.

If Anderson can raise those sack numbers closer to where Danielle Hunter stood last season, who finished third in the NFL with 15, while maintaining his high-end run defense and vocal leadership, there will be little question as to who the MVP of this roster will be in 2026.

Offensive Player of the Year: WR Nico Collins

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a pass before playing against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As much as C.J. Stroud could have the makings of a bounceback season in front of him for 2026, a great year for the Texans' quarterback would likely also mean that his No. 1 pass-catcher, Nico Collins, was able to sustain his ground as a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL.

Despite Collins failing to play 17 games in any season of his five-year career, that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most productive and consistent receivers when he's on the field.

Collins has put up three straight 1,000-yard campaigns since 2023 and has been Stroud's lead pass-catcher every season he's been in Houston. Last year, he played in 15 games for 71 receptions, 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.

One major key for Collins' season to be considered a success will lean upon his availability. But if he's on the field for all 17 games for the first time in his career, there's little question that he'll be reaching that 1,000-yard threshold once again. Perhaps a career-best season could be in the cards if health holds up too.

Defensive Player of the Year: CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) and teammates enters the field out of the tunnel before the Texans play the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering we already gave out our MVP award to Will Anderson, it only felt right to give someone else love for Defensive Player of the Year––even if Anderson might end up as the most impactful on this end when all is said and done this year.

And while there are several worthy candidates worth consideration on that side of the ball in Houston, none might be more worthy than Derek Stingley Jr.

He's fresh off of two First-Team All-Pro nods from 2024 and 2025, has established himself as one of the world's best cornerbacks, and is the centerpiece of what's now become possibly the best secondary unit in the entire NFL.

He's got a consistent nose for the ball with four or more interceptions in the past three seasons, has over 40 passes defended in that same span, and could be in line for his best career year yet at just 25 years old surrounded by the best supporting cast he's seen since entering the league. A third All-Pro nod is well within the realm of possibilities.

Rookie of the Year: IOL Keylan Rutledge

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans center Keylan Rutledge (66) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texans general manager Nick Caserio said something extremely telling as it relates to first-round pick Keylan Rutledge following the team's training camp: he feels Rutledge is the best offensive lineman the team has on the roster... as a rookie.

“Keylan [Rutledge], right now, is the best left guard––he’s probably the best offensive lineman that we have," Caserio said last week. “He’s very coachable. He can absorb a lot of information... Keylan’s not afraid. He’s got bite, physicality, and toughness.”

That's exactly what any team wants to hear when it comes to their first-round rookie draft pick, and especially so for the Texans, who have been searching for upgrades on their offensive line for multiple seasons now.

Rutledge has made a clear impact with the Texans since he's arrived: he's performed well at multiple positions on the interior, is exemplifying the exact type of aggressive and relentless mindset he was drafted for, and has established clear trust within the team's staff.

He'll be a day one starter on the Texans' front at left guard and has the versatility to transition to center if need be.

Comeback Player of the Year: TE Brevin Jordan

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are no guarantees that Jordan is going to enter this season with a considerable role in the Texans' offense. In fact, Jordan was one of the final names to get brought onto Houston's 53-man roster, considering he was a cutdown day casualty who was signed back to a new contract a couple of days after the move.

But when factoring in just how Jordan got to this point to even be on the Texans' 53-man roster, it is nothing short of inspiring.

The 26-year-old tight end hasn't played in an NFL regular season game since 2024 due to back-to-back season-ending knee injuries, but is now trending back to 100% to make his long-awaited return two years later.

After a healthy offseason program, Jordan was dealing with a lingering knee injury throughout the preseason that left him inactive for all three games.

Time will tell what's to come of his status heading into Week 1, though when he's finally back on the field, it'll mark a major milestone for his long-awaited return.

Most Improved Player: WR Jaylin Noel

Dec 27, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel (14) runs after the catch against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you were to survey Texans fans who they felt was the most likely to be deemed the most improved player at the end of the season, several would've said second-year wideout Jayden Higgins; someone due for a breakout season as Houston's No. 2 pass-catcher next to Nico Collins after a strong end to his rookie year.

Those hopes have since evaporated, though. Higgins is out for the year with a torn ACL, and now Houston will have to shift their focus in the receiver room towards someone else to complement Collins.

And that's where Jaylin Noel comes in––really in a similar situation that Higgins was in before his injury surfaced. He's a day-two pick from last year's draft in his second year, had a productive offseason by all accounts, and now enters a wide-open receiver room in need of someone to step up.

Noel perfectly slots in as the Texans' primary slot receiver, a role he was unable to truly claim last year with Christian Kirk in the building. Now, he's out, Noel is in, and should be able to expand his game so much more than the returner duties he handled last season, even if he might have some special teams reps as well.

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