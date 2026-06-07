3 Texans Players Whose Jobs Might Be on the Line After OTAs

The Houston Texans' OTAs period has officially come to a close.

It's far from the end of their offseason preparation for next season. In fact, this coming week starts Houston's mandatory minicamps period, essentially as a second act for the Texans' summer training to get a glance at this new-look roster, and how a few key roster battles could be unraveling.

But after a brief stint at OTAs, some of the intel gathered between how a few players have been performing and some coaches’ comments have since put a few names on the roster bubble on notice––and it might just be an early sign that their spot on the 53-man unit could be in trouble.

Let's look into three players on the roster who's jobs could be on the line moving forward this offseason after moving past OTAs:

Justin Watson | WR

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Justin Watson (84) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After spending just one injury-shorted season in the mix with Houston, Watson's spot on the Texans' roster simply sits in jeopardy because of the extensive depth had within the position group.

Houston currently has a dozen players on the roster at wide receiver. It would be expected to see that number be cut in half by the time Week 1 rolls around. And when it comes to an opening for Watson, there just might not be one readily available.

Nico Collins, Jayden Higgins, Jaylin Noel, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson are virtual locks to make the team. That's already five spots taken, and that doesn't even include the emergence of sixth-round rookie Lewis Bond, who could be in prime position to claim that final roster spot if Houston wants to run with a six-man wide receiver group.

Therefore, Watson could be a surprising odd man out within the wide receiver mix, and end a brief tenure in Houston that hasn't quite gone as expected since his arrival in 2025.

Cade Stover | TE

Jul 24, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans tight end Cade Stover (87) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another name on the roster who could fall victim to a positional crunch, Cade Stover might be the odd-man out of a tight end room that feels likely to be slimmed down to four, or even three names by the start of next season.

Dalton Schultz and Marlin Klein are locked into their roster spots. Foster Moreau was one of the Texans' priority free agency additions earlier this offseason to bring a blocking edge and veteran leadership, and Brevin Jordan has started to make waves in the building following his return from back-to-back season-ending leg injuries.

So for Stover, he might be out of luck to secure one of those final spots at the tight end position, unless he can create some value as a tight end-fullback hybrid, which he's listed at rolling deeper into the offseason.

Jarrett Kingston | OT

Mar 3, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston (OL39) during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Texans' offensive line competition could go a variety of ways between now and cutdown day later this year. But as the landscape currently stands, it feels like Houston's mid-season addition from last year, Jarrett Kingston, has an uphill battle to be one of the tackles to get a nod on the 53-man picture.

Aireontae Ersery, Braden Smith, Trent Brown, and Blake Fisher all seem to be ahead of him on that pole of Texans tackles. And there's a chance that Fisher doesn't even make the cut depending on how slim Houston wants their tackle room to be. So that puts Kingston even further out of the picture.

Kingston did get a few looks with the second team offensive line on the interior at right guard. So perhaps that versatility could give him a deeper look from this Texans staff for a spot. As things currently stand, though, he's pretty clearly on the outside looking in to make the cut.

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