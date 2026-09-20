4 Bold Texans Predictions for How Week 2 Game vs. Bengals Will Go

The Houston Texans are up for their second week of regular season action at home against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon, looking to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths lingering from the Buffalo Bills' Week 1 victory.

And there's no doubt that this upcoming contest against the Bengals could be due for some fireworks. One of the league's best offenses, led by Joe Burrow and Co. will travel to take on what many have considered the best defense in the NFL, fresh off an ugly debut allowing over 400 yards of the Bills' offense.

It's a statement game for both sides, but after a disappointing Week 1 loss at home, could hold just a bit more weight for the Texans.

Let's break down a bit of what the Texans' Week 2 action against the Bengals could look like by unraveling four bold predictions:

David Montgomery Logs 100+ Rushing Yards, 2 TDs

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans leaned on Montgomery heavily in Week 1 as he recorded 20 carries for 60 rushing yards and three touchdowns across the day. And there's a good chance that he'll have a route to a similar impressive performance here against the Bengals.

Houston is without their top offensive weapon in Collins, and will be in need of playmakers to fill his place and keep up with this potent Cincinnati offense. If Montgomery is able to build up a bit more efficiency, the Texans will have no problem emphasizing the ground game, and giving up just as many, if not more opportunities to produce like he did against the Bills.

The Bengals allowed over four yards per carry in their Week 1 outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and if they have a similar result here in Houston, a 100-yard day could be in the mix for Montgomery, perhaps even with a couple of scores added on as well.

Dalton Schultz Lands 2X the Receptions as Texans' Leading WR

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Dalton Schultz (86) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As to who will be the one leading this Texans' receiving room in targets without Collins on the field remains to be seen. But what does feel like a safer bet is tight end Dalton Schultz falling in place as the No. 1 option for C.J. Stroud now that his Pro Bowl wideout is forced to the sidelines.

The Texans showed zero reservations in letting Schultz be one of their primary playmakers throughout the course of last season, seeing him log over 80 receptions for the season to lead the team in catches entirely, and turn that in for 777 receiving yards.

Those opportunities will only expand now that Collins is out, and Stroud is looking for reliable hands to target. I wouldn't be surprised at all if guys like Kayshon Boutte or Xavier Hutchinson haul in around four receptions apiece on Sunday, Schultz goes out to double that number for his own receptions.

Texans' Offensive Line Allows Zero Sacks on C.J. Stroud

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) passes the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans' offensive line mostly put together a productive start to the season against Buffalo, as they allowed just three sacks on C.J. Stroud behind a front with two brand-new starters from last season, including first-round rookie in Keylan Rutledge.

This week will look a little different for the Texans upfront, knowing that Ed Ingram (groin) is bound to be sidelined for Wyatt Teller. But they will also be facing a bit of a softer matchup on the opposing end with the Bengals' pass rush, who had four sacks against the Buccaneers last week, yet ranked in the bottom half of the NFL last season for sacks.

Could allowing zero sacks be in play for the Texans against the Bengals? It took until Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers for Houston's line to see such a performance in 2025, but maybe a good day like that upfront could come a bit earlier this season.

Kamari Lassiter Bounces Back With an INT on Joe Burrow

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) is unable to make a catch for an interception against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lassiter was extremely critical of himself after the Texans' Week 1 loss against the Bills, which saw Houston's No. 2 corner end the game with over 100 yards allowed in coverage, and a brutal sequence of back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter leading to a dropped interception and allowing the game-winning touchdown on Josh Palmer.

Lassiter will get targeted a ton this week, too. The Bengals' passing attack of Joe Burrow and his two dangerous receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, will be the lifeblood of their offense and could give Lassiter a handful of big-play opportunities to convert on for Houston's defense.

The Texans secured zero turnovers their way in Week 1 against Buffalo, and will be certain not to see that same fate repeat here against Cincinnati. If anyone in this secondary is due for a bounce-back performance, it's the Pro Bowl talent of Lassiter.

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