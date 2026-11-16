4 Key Quotes From C.J. Stroud After Texans' Week 10 Loss to Browns

The Houston Texans dropped a critical Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns this weekend in a 24-27 road loss that now drops this team to a gloomy 3-6 record through 10 weeks of action.

And after the events of the Texans' loss, we got to hear a bit from quarterback C.J. Stroud and some of his thoughts from the loss; about what went wrong, what needs to be fixed, and how he feels about this team moving forward.

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles against Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With that in mind, let's take a look at four of the most important quotes from Stroud following their Week 10 loss to Cleveland:

What Shifted for Texans' Offense in the Second Half

The Texans' offense took a nosedive in terms of their production and efficiency once jumping from the first half to the second, to the point where C.J. Stroud combined for less than 25 passing yards after halftime.

As to what Stroud saw throughout that second-half collapse, the Texans simply couldn't adjust to the Browns' pressure and their ability to get "sticky in coverage."

“They just started pressuring and getting sticky in coverage," Stroud said. "We really didn’t adjust to it. We gotta do a better job coming out in the second half and finding ways to move the ball and get points.”

Stroud's Perspective on the Texans' Penalties

A major issue the Texans fell into within this loss was their excessive penalties, as they incurred 13 total flags for 112 yards; some of their worst results when it comes to limiting penalties all season long.

Stroud sees a clear need for the team to adjust from their shortcomings and lack of discipline in this game, but also has the faith that the Texans can make the necessary changes to get back on track.

“We gotta play better as players. There’s a lot of things where we don’t need the penalty. We’ll take if you get beat just let the guy go on special teams, or the false starts, we gotta fix that," Stroud said.

"I don’t know all the other penalties we had but those are the main ones that I thought affected the game. I have the utmost hope and faith in Tae [Ersery] and whatever happened on special teams, the guys getting it fixed. The time is now. We gotta be moreurgent because time is running out.”

What Was Difficult About Adjusting to Browns' Defense

Stroud said he felt it was difficult to adjust to the Browns' defense coming out of the half. But exactly why was it such a struggle for the Texans this week to make the necessary tweaks for better results offensively?

One aspect that Stroud highlighted was the lack of different route concepts the Texans were running, along with the main idea of simply finding a way to come out with a win––no matter what.

“Honestly I don’t know. We gotta find ways to protect it, because guys are open on the back end. That’s what I think a lot of teams will do. They’ll just pressure and try to say, ‘you gotta make a big play," Stroud said.

"I think we gotta be able to not just run two to three routes, widen our route tree, and just run by people sometimes, and do it more often. Gotta find ways to win tough games. This is November. It’s playoff time already. We put ourselves in position to win. No matter how it looks, we gotta find a way to win the game.”

Whether Early Down Woes Were the Most Frustrating Part of the Loss

The Texans fell into some of their flaws from last season in this one, particularly as it relates to their production on early downs, and how that bled into their production on third downs. Houston finished the day converting on just three of 12 third-down opportunities, while the Browns converted on 7-15.

Was that the most frustrating part of the loss for Stroud? In his mind, the end result of a loss stings just as bad as the little things that didn't go right throughout the course of Sunday.

“I mean it’s frustrating losing at the end of the day. We’ve had a lot of close games and we haven’t found a way to win those games. That’s the tough part I believe," Stroud said.

"At the end of the day, I gotta look myself in the mirror. I had the third down to Dalton [Schultz] that I missed a little high. If we stay on the field right there, we burn some more of their timeouts and burn some more clock. That’s an impact play that I could’ve made that I gotta be better. I think with all of our tape, we just got some messy stuff that we gotta clean up. Gotta do it quick. Quick turnaround.”

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