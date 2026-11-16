Texans' Biggest Winners and Losers From Week 10 Loss vs. Browns

The Houston Texans fell in a humbling loss to the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 10, 24-27, that now puts them in a tough 3-6 hole to climb out of for the remainder of the season.

And in the midst of the Texans' sixth loss of the season (also against a familiar face in Deshaun Watson), there were a handful of winners and losers to account for on Houston's side of the equation; some guys that kept this game within reach until the final drive, while others made this one a bigger uphill climb than it should've been.

With that in mind, let's break down a batch of three of the Texans' biggest winners and losers from their latest Week 10 loss to Cleveland:

Winner: WR Nico Collins

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) reacts after a catch against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a game (and especially a second half) where the Texans' offense wasn't the most consistent unit we've seen them be this season, Nico Collins rose to the occasion for one of his best performances of the year so far.

Collins found his way to a team-high nine receptions and 94 yards on a staggering 16 targets for the day, along with hauling in one of C.J. Stroud's three touchdown passes. It was his first game of the season eclipsing even 10 targets, and marked only his second performance of the year where he saw over 90 receiving yards.

CJ Stroud into a tight window to Nico Collins for 6!



HOUvsCLE on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/gZg6uDeOlt — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

The Texans made it a clear focus to get Collins involved as a focal point in the passing game, and he delivered on those opportunities when they came. If only Houston could've continued that trend further into the second half, the results of this game could look a whole lot different.

Loser: DeMeco Ryans & Texans Staff

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was yet another game for DeMeco Ryans where his group fell into some of the same holes that they have throughout the first half of the season: they continued to look like one of the most penalized and undisciplined teams in the NFL, while also suffering from an inexcusable collapse on the defensive side in the second half.

The Texans incurred 13 penalties throughout the day. The Cleveland offense put together 20 unanswered points between the second and third quarters. The game was unofficially sealed on their final defensive drive of the day after back-to-back plays resulting in a 15-yard penalty and a 30-yard explosive from Harold Fannin Jr.

It's starting to feel like Groundhog Day for the Texans as they continue to suffer from the same lapses week after week, despite having the talent around the roster to be a playoff threat. And at its core, Houston's coaching deserves just as big of a chunk of the blame––if not more––than the performance on the field.

Winner: S Calen Bullock

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) and safety Jalen Pitre (5) celebrate after and interception during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the 2026 campaign, the Texans have not been the team they once were last season when it comes to the turnover battle. Through 10 weeks of the 2025 season, Houston had found their way to 15 total turnovers––much higher than their nine total takeaways across the same stretch of time this year.

However, the Texans were able to find their way to a takeaway on Deshaun Watson because of Pro Bowl safety Calen Bullock finally coming alive for his second interception on the season, which came at a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter that could've changed the tides just a bit, though the offense couldn't deliver on the opportunity.

Calen Bullock comes up with a big INT for the Texans!



HOUvsCLE on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Yg6htXWLnV — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Bullock will have to keep the momentum flowing by continuing to have a nose for interceptions as the ball-hawk we know he's capable of being moving forward. With a Thursday night date against Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, there could be a perfect opportunity on the horizon to do just that.

Loser: OL Febechi Nwaiwu

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oklahoma offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu (OL37) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Texans' two most pivotal penalties of the game happened to come from their final offensive drive, where fourth-round rookie Febechi Nwaiwu, in his first-ever NFL start, incurred a brutal holding call to turn what would've been a first-down gain on fourth down into a drastically different fourth and 20––essentially ending the game.

It's a tough break for Nwaiwu in his big opportunity of this weekend, especially considering he performed well throughout the game, all things considered. Through the first half, Nwaiwu allowed zero pressures in the 12 pass protection snaps he had on Mason Graham and Maliek Collins.

However, those costly mistakes in terms of penalties continue to hurt the Texans in a big way week after week, especially on the offensive line. This weekend against the Browns turned out to be no different, and that blemish on Nwaiwu's otherwise solid day stings after the fact.

Winner: S Jalen Pitre

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) celebrates with safety Jalen Pitre (5) after sacking Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (not shown) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Pitre was showing up for the Texans many times throughout the day as the hard-hitting, impactful defender that this group needs him to be to rise to their true ceiling as a defense.

He finished with six tackles— five of them coming solo— along with a tackle for loss and a pass defended. It tied Pitre's second-highest tackle count in a game on the season and marked only the second game of the year where he recorded both a tackle for loss and a pass defended.

For the Texans' defense to be at their best, Pitre needs to be on the field making plays. And while this defense still proved to suffer from some of the same shortcomings they have all season long, it's hard to imagine how things would look if Pitre were still out due to injury as he was earlier in the year.

Loser: CB Kamari Lassiter

Nov 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (3) breaks up a pass intended for Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) during the third quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What might've been a more game-changing penalty than Nwaiwu's holding call in the fourth was Kamari Lassiter's unnecessary roughness call on the final defensive drive before it; one that turned a Deshaun Watson incompletion on second and long into a 15-yard gain, then quickly became a Quinshon Judkins game-sealing touchdown.

Kamari Lassiter has had some terrible calls against him this year pic.twitter.com/WrGwzAH3ls — Nick Schwager (@nick__schwager) November 15, 2026

The results of the call could certainly be debated––and it seemed like DeMeco Ryans didn't exactly see the official's point of view during his postgame comments––but the flag is yet another blemish on what's been an underwhelming season for the Texans' No. 2 corner, and turned the tides in a big way this game.

Lassiter is now up to eight flags on the season, which comes out to the second-most among all defenders in the NFL; far too many for the Texans' Pro Bowler.

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