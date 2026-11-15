Texans vs. Browns Week 10: How to Watch, Stream and Game Preview

The Houston Texans are fresh off a much-needed win from last weekend against the LA Chargers, and now head into Week 10 against the Cleveland Browns looking to claim their first back-to-back victory of the season.

But things might not be so simple for this Browns roster that's been one of the league's more pleasant surprises over the first half of the season. They're 5-4, right in the AFC Wild Card mix, and will certainly be hungry to get back on track after suffering back-to-back losses in their last two matchups.

Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' upcoming matchup against the Browns, including where to watch, betting lines, and more information:

How to Watch Texans vs. Browns Week 10

Jan 13, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hugs Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) after the Texans defeated the Browns in a 2024 AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 10

Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns in Week 10 When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12:00 p.m. CT Where: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH TV broadcast: FOX

FOX Houston-area broadcast: FOX-26

FOX-26 Out-of-Market: NFL+, NFL Sunday Ticket

Betting Lines

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) drops back to pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All odds are provided by FanDuel Sportsbook.

Spread: Houston -4.5

Houston -4.5 Favorite Moneyline: Houston -215

Houston -215 Underdog Moneyline: Cleveland +180

Cleveland +180 Total: 40.5

40.5 Total Over Odds: -105

-105 Total Under Odds: -115

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Injury Reports (as of 11/15)

Jul 31, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Texans

DE Danielle Hunter: OUT (hamstring)

RB David Montgomery: OUT (groin)

CB Jaylin Smith: OUT (hamstring)

TE Brevin Jordan: OUT (finger/foot)

WR Marvin Harrison: OUT (hamstring)

LB Azeez Al-Shaair: OUT (groin/personal)

OL Keylan Rutledge: OUT (neck/shoulder)

OL Wyatt Teller: QUESTIONABLE (back/illness)

OL Braden Smith: QUESTIONABLE (illness)

OL Trent Brown: QUESTIONABLE (wrist)

DE Will Anderson Jr.: QUESTIONABLE (knee)

Cleveland Browns

FB Michael Burton: OUT (calf)

S Ronnie Hickman Jr.: OUT (concussion)

WR Denzel Boston: QUESTIONABLE (toe)

Storylines to Watch

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans signals for a time out against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Texans adjust without Danielle Hunter, Azeez Al-Shaair: The Texans are dealing with no shortage of injury troubles in this game against the Browns, but the two most notable injuries they'll be dealing with are none other than their pair of Pro Bowlers on the defense, Danielle Hunter and Azeez Al-Shaair.



As to who's expected to step into their respective roles, Jadeveon Clowney will be the next man up on the edge, and Jake Hansen will likely move into a starting role within Houston's linebacker unit. The Texans could still stay afloat without each of their defensive studs, but it won't be a simple task.

C.J. Stroud's first meeting against Deshaun Watson: Believe it or not, this will be the first time that we see a matchup between C.J. Stroud, the Texans' current starting quarterback, and Deshaun Watson, Houston's former signal-caller since Stroud entered the league back in 2023.



The last time the Texans faced up against Watson, though, it wasn't a pretty sight. Houston fell to Cleveland and Watson back in 2022, 14-27, in a game where the Texans gave away four turnovers. In this game, they'll be hoping for a different result and thus claim their first-ever win over their former star quarterback.

Who wins the war of penalties?: This will be a contest between two teams that have struggled in the penalty category throughout the first half of this season. Houston and Cleveland are each one of 10 teams in the league who average eight or more penalties a game, with the Browns leading the league in total penalties with 82.



Whichever team is able to get the edge in terms of limiting their mistakes will be due for a notable leg up on the other side. For the Texans, they'll be hoping to continue their positive trend of improvement from last week, as they only logged six penalties for 36 yards against the Chargers.

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