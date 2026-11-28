The Houston Texans have a big Week 12 game on the horizon against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

And if this game is anything like the Ravens matchup that took place against the Carolina Panthers last weekend––one that included safeties, muffed punts, and kickoff returns for touchdowns––we could be bound to have some surprises in store in Houston.

But just how could the matchup turn out for the Texans' this weekend? Let's test our luck with a batch of three bold predictions for Sunday's action against the Ravens.

Will Anderson Finds His Way to 2+ Sacks

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (not pictured) for a safety during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Anderson is coming into this game having put together one of his best showings of the season in his last matchup–– where he recorded nine pressures and nearly a 40% pressure rate against the Indianapolis Colts despite seeing his season-low in total snaps.

Anderson is on fire right now, a Defensive Player of the Year frontrunner, and he'll also be facing an individual matchup of tackle Roger Rosengarden, who has allowed pressure on 10.8% of his pass blocks this season, the ninth highest rate among right tackles.

The potential is there for Anderson to record two or more sacks against this Baltimore front, and it wouldn't be his first game doing so this season.

He's already had three matchups on the year with two or more sacks––so another similar performance here, especially as the Texans are still without Danielle Hunter, would certainly be in the realm of possibilities.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Sees Most Targets Since Texans Arrival

Nov 8, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will be down some of their typical depth at wide receiver in this game, as Kayshon Boutte is set to miss his first contest of the year as he recovers from a hip injury suffered against the Colts.

That absence from Boutte opens the door for someone like Marvin Harrison Jr.—who's finally healthy from his respective injury troubles—to have a big day with some extended opportunities.

Harrison Jr. has yet to see over 50% of the offensive snaps in any of his three games played with Houston this season. But if he's 100% healthy, there's no reason that he shouldn't smash those numbers in this game.

For Harrison Jr. to top his season-high in targets, he'd need to see five or more. That seems like an attainable mark for the Texans' wideout to hit here as the offense will need playmakers to step up at the position.

New-Look Offensive Line Works; C.J. Stroud Takes No Sacks

Nov 19, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball over Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kapena Gushiken (34) during the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texans will be rolling with a bit of a different look on their offensive line this week, both because of injury and simple personnel preference from the coaching staff. Febechi Nwaiwu will be starting over the injured Keylan Rutledge at left guard, while Braden Smith is taking the reins at right tackle.

And while it is a different set of starters from what the Texans have been accustomed to this season, there's no reason to believe both guys won't be able to step up for a stout performance.

Nwaiwu allowed only two pressures in pass protection when he started over Rutledge in Cleveland, and Smith graded extremely highly while incurring zero flags as the primary right tackle for Houston against the Colts.

I'm expecting the Texans to stand firm in pass protection against Baltimore––allowing zero sacks on C.J. Stroud for what would be the second time this season. Facing a Ravens front that sits bottom-12 in the NFL for total sacks on the season, it's definitely a matchup Houston could exploit on paper.

For this Texans' offensive front to be even better, they could limit their penalty numbers similarly to what they did last week. But we'll see if those stats from Thursday will hold up over the course of multiple games.

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