Why Texans' DeMeco Ryans Is Fired Up About Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade

The Houston Texans are the latest team in the NFL to make a major splash trade after the events of their Week 5 win over the Tennessee Titans–– ultimately trading a 2027 second and seventh-round pick for wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and a sixth-round pick from the Arizona Cardinals.

It's a move from the Texans that has many excited for what's ahead, not only for fans outside of the building eager to see Houston have another weapon offensively, but also for several inside the facility ready to work with a top-five draft pick from just two summers ago.

And perhaps one of the most pumped up about the Texans' recent move is their head coach, DeMeco Ryans, who was the one that first announced the move during his post-game presser from Week 5, and has since gone a bit more in depth about why he's so ready for Harrison Jr. to enter the mix.

Why DeMeco Ryans Is Pumped for Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ryans recently appeared on Texans Radio after Houston's win over the Titans to unpack the move for Harrison Jr. trade among other topics.

And for Ryans, he's not only excited for what Harrison Jr. can add to the Texans offense, but also for the purpose of the 2023 No. 4 pick getting a fresh start in a new home.

“I’m fired up, man. Also, it is exciting to break news. It's fun, now I see why everybody's fishing for information," Ryans said with a smile. "To add a guy of Marvin‘s caliber, it’s a huge get for us. Huge get for the Texans. I’m fired up for Marvin."

"When you’re in a situation and it may not be going great, to get a breath of fresh air, go to a new place. I know Houston’s gonna be great for Marvin."

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during halftime against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison Jr.'s 2026 season hasn't gone exactly as expected, having logged just five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown. But situationally, it seemingly wasn't the best fit by any means.

The Cardinals have been under .500 ever since he arrived in 2023. Harrison Jr. was gradually phased him out of the offensive game plan year over year, and quarterback-wise, things have never been the most seamless for him either.

Yet, in Houston? There's a good chance all three of those factors can turn around for the better, and thus, give the Texans reason to believe they can get the most out of the 24-year-old wideout.

C.J. Stroud Helps Add Even More Optimism for Harrison Jr.

Another aspect that Ryans sees as a major benefit for Harrison Jr. in his new situation–– as many have pointed out–– is the fact that he'll be paired up with his college quarterback, C.J. Stroud; someone he has strong, prior chemistry catching passes from, and will now have an opportunity to build onto that connection once again.

"Having that prior relationship with C.J., I think it’s gonna go great for him," Ryans continued. "I’m excited to add him. I know he’s been a big-time playmaker in college; his first season in the NFL, he took off."

"Just go be yourself. Bring a great attitude. Everyone speaks about how hard a worker Marvin is; I’m excited to work with him. I talked to him on the phone, and he was elated. I can’t wait to meet him. I just know he’s gonna bring great energy to our building.”

Based on the Texans' strong investment of a second-round pick in Harrison Jr.'s services, it's a clear message that their lead decision-makers are confident in what their newest wide receiver can bring to the table.

And in Ryans' mind, if Harrison Jr. is able to be the hard-worker and high-end talent that he's been advertised as upon his arrival, the move could be an overwhelming success for the Texans in due time.

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