7 Late-Round Sleepers Texans Can’t Afford to Miss in NFL Draft

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft for the Houston Texans, tons of attention has been made on what this team and their front office will do as it relates to their top picks on the board––primarily within their top four selections, all within the top 70 overall slots.

But what about the value that's sitting lower down the board?

While this draft class might not be as eye-popping at the top as others in recent history, there's still a bundle of talent set to come off the board in the deeper rounds that the Texans will have to keep an eye on as potential valuable pieces to add into their own draft puzzle for one reason or another.

Keeping that in mind, here's a set of seven prospects projected to go around the third day of the draft in rounds four through seven that the Texans shouldn't overlook as a potential late-round dart throw:

Jonah Coleman | RB, Washington

Oct 4, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Projected Range: 4th-5th Rd.

Jonah Coleman can present value in a lot of ways for an NFL offense, even if not a home-run hitter such as a runner like Woody Marks. At Washington, he was impactful in the backfield, contributed in the passing game, and was a willing blocker that projects him as an intriguing, all-around piece for Houston's running back room.

Houston will obviously roll with David Montgomery as their top ball carrier in 2026, but Coleman can carve out a nice role in the Texans offense and put a cherry on top for their running back upgrades done throughout the offseason.

Caleb Douglas | WR, Texas Tech

Nov 29, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Caleb Douglas (5) runs onto the field during the second quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Projected Range: 6th-7th Rd.

A wide receiver the Texans have met with extensively through the pre-draft process, Douglas has impressive length and good route-running abilities to make him worthy of a late-round flier, though he needs to improve both physically and technically before he's a confident starting wideout.

He fits the rangy size Houston covets in their outside receivers, and could use him as a developmental piece both offensively and perhaps on special teams to add a necessary spark to the position the front office has yet to prioritize this offseason.

Trey Zuhn III | IOL, Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III (60) lines up during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Projected Range: 3rd-4th Rd.

Zuhn might go higher on the board than some other entries on this list. Though in a perfect world, he fills exactly the role the Texans need to be targeting selections on their offensive line, as a plug-and-play, experienced center who can compete as a Week One starter with Jake Andrews.

He's athletic for his position, measuring at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds. He is a two-time team captain with Texas A&M and would be a perfect candidate to add to Houston's offensive front if available atop day three.

Will Kacmarek | TE, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Will Kacmarek catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Projected Range: 4th Rd.

The Texans' tight end depth could still utilize another blocking-focused piece in the room to fully round out the depth behind Dalton Schultz, and Will Kacmarek provides exactly that.

He's got immense experience in multiple-tight end sets with Ohio State and a violence to his game that fits right in with Houston's culture. As a vertical weapon, there's room to grow, but he fits exactly what the Texans need in their room for now and the foreseeable future.

Justin Jefferson | LB, Alabama

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama linebacker Justin Jefferson (LB13) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Projected Range: 5th-6th Rd.

It's not the Minnesota Vikings star wideout (even though he'd be a nice piece to add for Houston as well), but instead, the explosive linebacker out of Alabama who doesn't exactly fit the Texans' prototypical size they like on their defense, yet fills in some quality depth behind Azeez Al-Shaair.

The Texans have reportedly visited with Jefferson ahead of the draft, and might be a prime candidate to add the SEC-tested talent to their already stacked front seven.

Collin Wright | CB, Stanford

Nov 23, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Collin Wright (6) gestures after a California Golden Bears incomplete pass during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Projected Range: 6th Rd.

Collin Wright offers solid experience at the cornerback position having started three years on the boundary at Stanford, and has good size and quickness at 6-foot, 188 pounds to soon develop into a worthwhile corner at the next level.

Houston could use a late-round value pick to add depth to their secondary, making Wright an interesting flier to test as a backup to Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter on the outside.

Michael Taaffe | S, Texas

Oct 11, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Michael Taaffe (16) leads the team on to the field against the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Projected Range: 5th Rd.

Michael Taaffe isn't the athlete like some of the other top safeties in the class, but he has the innate toughness and mentality that the Texans covet within their SWARM mentality.

He also presents a notable impact on special teams that could make him an asset for Frank Ross on day three, and further develop into a consistent piece defensively as he progresses.

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