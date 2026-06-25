Breaking Down Davis Mills' Texans Future Beyond This Season

Throughout this NFL offseason, most of the discussions revolving around this Houston Texans quarterback room have centered upon what's to come for C.J. Stroud.

And in reality, that's rightfully so. Stroud's officially eligible for a new contract extension this summer following the Texans' decision to accept his fifth-year option, meaning that Houston's only got two more seasons until their starting signal-caller is slated to hit free agency without a deal in place.

But another part of the Texans' quarterback room that hasn't been as widely discussed is what's to come for the future of their backup, Davis Mills, whose contract is set to expire following the 2026 season, leaving Houston with a decision to make on what's to come for their QB2 who's been in the building since 2021.

Let's break down what could be next for Mills' future in Houston following this upcoming season, and whether or not the odds might be in his favor to re-up on another contract with the Texans.

Mills Not Going Anywhere This Season, But Opportunity Awaits

As for Mills' chances to remain with the Texans this season, there's little doubt that he'll be back sitting comfortably in his role as QB2 backing up Stroud as he has since he arrived back in 2023.

He's under contract for another season on a one-year, $7 million deal that he signed before the start of the 2025 season, and to this point, no real trade conversations have been had around his name.

But once 2027 arrives and Mills becomes a free agent, there's a chance that the situation could change pretty notably. That's because of the external interest he could have from needy teams looking for an experienced bridge quarterback.

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills arrives for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Mills, while far from a step above Stroud, could have a strong case of being one of the top 40 quarterbacks in the NFL––maybe even higher depending on who you ask.

He's well-known as the guy that led Houston to a 3-0 record last season while their QB1 was sidelined due to a concussion, showed quick processing skills without much trouble keeping the ball out of harm’s way (logging a 5-1 TD-to-INT ratio), and is your prototypical game manager that teams could aspire to land as a reliable set of hands under center.

For those teams that are bullish on what Mills can bring to the table, they might be willing to pay him a solid amount of money once he's up for grabs in free agency. And if that happens to be the case, it could be much easier said than done for the Texans to retain him on a new deal.

Mills Must Choose Between a Potential Payday or Long-Term Security

What's to come for Mills past this coming season truly depends on what his market looks like once the 2027 offseason arrives.

If the Texans can find a solid price for Mills to retain him––perhaps on a new extension before next season, similar to what was done in 2025––then all of this discussion becomes a non-story. That would show just how Mills feels about his standing in Houston, and how he feels about keeping his role as a steady and reliable backup to Stroud.

But if Mills doesn't agree to a new deal, then things start to get interesting.

Oct 5, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) stands on the field during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Teams with cap freed up around the league could decide to invest a bit more money into the Texans quarterback to try and pry him away from his current situation and persuade him with an easier route to an expanded opportunity than the one he currently has in Houston.

Mills' eagerness to find QB1 reps could also be further accelerated depending on how well Stroud performs this coming season.

If Stroud and the Texans able to strike an agreement on a long-term extension, then maybe Mills is more motivated to find a more open job under center. If Stroud struggles, then Mills could re-sign to try and make an outside case for himself to be the one that should hold the keys to the offense.

Bottom Line

Really, there's a lot of variables in play for what Mills' long-term future could be in Houston.

From the organization's perspective, he's the perfect archetype you'd want in your backup quarterback; someone who's experienced, knows the playbook well, and has a proven track record of holding the fort down in any event that their starter is forced out.

But of course, other front offices take notice of that skillset as well. And depending on how eager those other executives might be in pushing to bring him into their respective quarterback rooms could be what ultimately decides whether or not he remains on the roster past this next season.

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