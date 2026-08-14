DeMeco Ryans Says One Texans Rookie Really Shined vs. Chargers

The Houston Texans took on their first of three preseason games of the year on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, where they ultimately wound up coming short in a 7-27 loss.

But preseason results aren't always boiled down to wins and losses. More times than not, preseason can act as a bit of a progress check for a team and several players, and perhaps more importantly, several rookies, to see where they may stand before the real games take place in the regular season.

And the Texans let their rookies get a good amount of run on Thursday night. In the process, they saw a solid performance from multiple of them.

In the mind of Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, though, he really liked what he saw from one rookie in particular, second-round tight end Marlin Klein, whom he spoke about following Houston's loss.

"For our rookies, a few guys had some really good outings, just being there on the sidelines watching it. Starting, first off, with Marlin Klein, I though he really shined today," Ryans said after the game.

"Everybody saw the pass that he caught. That's where I see where he can excel for our offense, and just open the offense up for us."

DeMeco Ryans Really Liked What He Saw From Marlin Klein

Following up from what's been a strong start to training camp, Klein made the most of his limited opportunities in game one of the preseason: one catch for 31 yards on a nice throw from Davis Mills; a team-best for the night.

First, Klein broke out into camp as one who was making highlight plays downfield with his combination of size and athleticism, and has only allowed that success to roll into in-game moments, being even better for his stock entering year one.

Klein, after the game, also got some shine from his coach for the way that he operated as a run-blocker, an area in which Ryans expressed that he saw a lot of positives in.

"His catch radius; it's tough to guard him," Ryans said of Klein. "He definitely has the speed as well to run away from guys. So he stood out to me. Not only just to catch, but watching him blocking in-line, in the running game. I saw him finishing some blocks there exactly how we want it done. So, a ton of positives there for him."

Aug 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans tight end Marlin Klein (83) runs after the catch against Los Angeles Chargers safety Genesis Smith (22) in the first quarter at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While a limited sample size, being in just one preseason game, the increasing number of reps that Klein is both seeing and converting on is encouraging for what's ahead.

It's production that might've not been exactly seen in college at Michigan, but that potential that the Texans had seen as both a pass-catcher and as an impactful player at the line of scrimmage in the scouting process is beginning to show itself early. That's good news for everyone involved on the offense.

Expect the Texans to only be handing more opportunities to their rookie tight end in the next few weeks. And if he keeps converting on them, he might have a fast track to becoming Houston's TE2 sooner than we thought entering the regular season.

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