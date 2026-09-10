DeMeco Ryans Gives Texans Fans Reason to Feel Good About Kayden McDonald

Upon the Houston Texans' release of their first unofficial depth chart before Week 1's matchup against the Buffalo Bills, there weren't a ton of eye-catching surprises of note.

But one aspect that did stick out a bit more than the rest was the standing of Texans’ second-round rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, who slotted in as Houston's DT5 on the depth chart behind four other veterans.

It was a different outcome than what the Texans' other selections from the top two rounds saw for their stock on the depth chart: first-round offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge is deemed Houston's starting left guard, while second-round tight end Marlin Klein moved up from his TE5 spot to TE3.

So naturally, McDonald's placement raises some initial questions. However, based on some of head coach DeMeco Ryans' recent comments surrounding the Texans' rookie, it doesn't seem like there's much to be concerned about.

What DeMeco Ryans Said About Kayden McDonald

Ryans spoke about what he's seen from McDonald on Wednesday leading up to the kickoff of the regular season, primarily emphasizing the improvement he's showcased since arriving in Houston back in April.

“Kayden's come along really good," Ryans said about the rookie. "He's improved each week. He's gotten better with what we've asked him to do. Still a young, ascending player, but he's done a good job with what we've asked him to do."

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (93) reacts after a play during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For a player as young as McDonald––who enters this Texans roster as not only the youngest player from this year's draft class, but now the youngest player around the 53-man roster entirely––that gradual development is noteworthy.

McDonald joined the Texans as a notably productive player in his one year, starting with Ohio State as a run defender. He had over 60 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks in just 14 games en route to his All-American nod at the end of the season.

And now transitioning to a fresh scheme in Houston with a new role, and also next to some other talented pieces like Sheldon Rankins, Tommy Togiai, and Logan Hall, how he would fit into this defensive interior was bound to be an interesting storyline to watch unfold.

Just a few days away from the Texans' Week 1 matchup, McDonald hasn't exactly risen to the level of being a day-one starter. However, that's not to say he hasn't made any progress.

DeMeco Ryans Excited About Texans' DL Depth

For Ryans, he sees a lot in both McDonald's ability to keep growing into his place on this Texans' defensive front, but he also has a lot of positive feelings about this defensive line rotation as a whole––which could be a hint of what to expect from this defensive tackle room heading into the year.

"He has more to him than just being a run player," Ryans said about McDonald. "I feel like we have a really good rotation with our defensive tackles. We have some depth there, probably the best depth that we've had since I've been here."

"I'm just excited with that group, with the different amount of guys we can mix in, have different combinations out there. I think it will be a really strong part of our defense this year.”

One thing to watch moving forward surrounding McDonald: he was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's team practice with an ankle injury.

Perhaps that could be part of why he slotted in lower than expected on Houston's depth chart, though seeing him practice in limited capacity is somewhat encouraging for his availability this weekend.

Barring any serious injury, McDonald will officially be able to make his NFL debut against the Bills. And even in limited reps as a rotational piece, if he converts on them, he could be due for an increasing workload on this defensive front as the season progresses.

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