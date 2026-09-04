One Detail of Texans’ 53-Man Roster Reveals the Front Office’s Vision

After a variety of moves were made over the course of last weekend, the Houston Texans' 53-man roster is now set. This group is one step closer to kicking off Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, and hopes to start their season off on a better note than their 2025 campaign did.

But within the bundle of moves the Texans made to slim down to 53 players, there was one factor that stood out that makes Houston's decisions look a little different than the typical team.

And that was the Texans' usage of their practice squad, which, when diving into their set of 16 players, is a pretty talented group that either had a real case to make the 53-man roster, or has a serious chance for a role at some point in the season.

How the Texans' Practice Squad Usage Stands Out

Upon the Texans' creation of their 53-man roster, they had also put together their set of 16 players on the practice squad behind them.

Many of those onboard are typical practice squad players that could remain there throughout the year. However, at the same time, several notable names from Houston's 90-man roster who could've made it past the practice squad also stick out as well.

Running backs Jawhar Jordan and Noah Whittington, sixth-round rookie wide receiver Lewis Bond, and cornerbacks Bryce Hall and Alijah Huzzie are all those who fit that mold. Each had a somewhat likely route to find their way into the 53-man picture, but are now on the outside looking in.

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Alijah Huzzie (28) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In some cases, like for the running backs, the Texans went notably slim on their 53-man roster with just three players. But they also managed to keep two rosterable running backs in the building by sending them to waivers, seeing them go unclaimed, then adding them to the practice squad.

That waiver-to-practice squad process is a strategy that Texans general manager Nick Caserio discussed during his press conference after cuts, highlighting how Houston in particular uses the practice squad as a tool to keep talent in the building and able to be called up, but doing it without using a roster spot.

"That's why we're very intentional and purposeful with who those players are on the practice squad," Caserio said earlier this week. "Like, those are legit NFL players that we feel, at some point, if they had to go out there and play, we feel comfortable putting them on the field. And there are multiple examples of players that are on the roster that are going to be playing here at some point."

"So, that's how we view it. I think everybody kind of gets caught up in the 53, which, 53 is a number. We don't look at it as 53. We look at it as, in totality, the number of players that are actually in the building that are eligible to play for us."

So for many of the Texans' practice squad players, like in the case of those in the running back or defensive back room, they've got a great chance to be elevated at some point this season if there's an injury, or Houston wants depth at a certain position for another reason.

And if they play well in those reps––like Jawhar Jordan did last season from his practice squad elevation––they'll become easy candidates to sign onto the 53-man roster for an expanded role. It's an easy transition for the Texans to enact in elevating them from a three-game designation to a full contract.

For now, though, the Texans have a plan for the way their roster is currently constructed. And with how things are looking on paper, it could just be the best group they have from top to bottom since DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud arrived on the scene in 2023.

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