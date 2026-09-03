DeMeco Ryans' Latest Comments Makes Kayshon Boutte’s Texans Role Clear

The Houston Texans' wide receiver room tends to look a bit better with the presence of Kayshon Boutte in the mix following the team's recent trade to acquire him from the New England Patriots in exchange for safety Jaylen Reed and a seventh-round pick.

Without Jayden Higgins in the lineup for the entire season with an ACL injury, the Texans felt the need to go out and add some more firepower in the wide receiver room. Boutte, who was in frequent trade talks throughout the offseason, would be just that and was able to be brought in on a cheap price.

And now as the dust has settled following last week's deal, we're starting to gain a better grasp of what Boutte's fit in Houston could look like––especially after some of the recent comments made from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans.

What DeMeco Ryans Just Said About Kayshon Boutte

Ryans spoke following Wednesday's team practice about some of the appeal that the staff had to Boutte before they went out to go and trade for him.

And for the Texans’ head coach, one primary aspect of Boutte's game that stood out more than the rest was his contested-catch ability. And that could be notable as it relates to where Houston envisions him in this wide receiver room.

"What I saw from Kayshon in New England; I saw a guy who's very competitive at the catch point, right?" Ryans said. "Very strong hands, contested catches. He's coming down with the ball nine times out of 10. So, I saw that in his play, and that really stood out to me."

It's that same style of downfield dominance and big play ability that made Higgins such an appealing fit next to a stout WR1 like Nico Collins.

Considering Collins is such a potent threat in that sense himself as a downfield playmaker, adding another weapon that can be a red zone threat and work outside of the numbers to complement him as a bit of a one-two punch was seen to be a huge lift for the ceiling of this Texans offense.

The Texans won't have Higgins to utilize in that role given that he's out for the year. But someone like Boutte, who's a bit smaller in terms of his frame, yet a skilled wideout, could be a perfect candidate to use in that Z-receiver role alongside someone like fourth-year pass-catcher Xavier Hutchinson.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) runs with the ball at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Hutchinson can be a more reliable set of hands that can work in the short and intermediate game, Boutte is a big-time playmaker who can go up and grab the deep ball on any given week with some impressive hands ability to pair with.

Boutte's also coming off of two straight 500-yard seasons with the Patriots, so the proven production is on his side as well, which could give the Texans confidence in playing their newest addition in the wide receiver room right away.

Boutte Expected to Be on the Field Week 1 vs. Buffalo

According to Ryans, Boutte's also made some solid progress when it comes to preparing and getting ready to fill in with his new offense within the first two weeks he's been in the building.

"Kayshon's done he's done a really nice job of just diving into the preparation," Ryans said of Boutte. "Coach McDaniels has been working with him since we were back in Carolina. So, he's been dialed in to his preparation, getting himself ready to go."

"He's out there running routes, lining, getting his plays done today. So he'll he'll be ready to go on game day."

That means, barring any unforeseen changes, you'll be seeing Boutte on the field against the Buffalo Bills for Week 1 of the regular season come next weekend.

As to what his snap share might look like remains to be seen. However, based on Ryans tone and the built-up trust he's already seemed to have established in Boutte within two weeks, seeing him be the Texans' third-leading wide receiver in terms of snaps to start the season feels like it's well within the cards.

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