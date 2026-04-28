3 Under-the-Radar Texans Training Camp Battles to Watch

The Houston Texans are still a few months away from this year's training camp officially starting up at the end of July.

But with the 2026 draft officially in the books, we now have a slightly clearer look at what this roster and their depth chart might ultimately look like once that time finally arrives.

A few finishing touches could still be made in the months before Week One kicks off. But as constructed, the current roster and this offseason's moves have set the stage for what could be a few eye-catching, under-the-radar training camp battles for a few essential positions.

Here's a look at four key training camp battles to watch for the Texans once the 2026 NFL season creeps closer:

1. WR3

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Texans' top two targets in the receiver room for next season are already pretty clear: Nico Collins will be the alpha dog like he usually is for this offense, and 2025 second rounder Jayden Higgins feels primed to make a second-year leap on the other side of the field.

But as for who going to be logging the most receptions behind those two at the position, that remains to be determined.

﻿Tank Dell is returning from injury in 2026 to have a shot of finding a premier role in the offense again. Jaylin Noel will have his own chance to log a second-year leap, and even last year's third-leading pass-catcher at receiver, Xavier Hutchinson, could find a similar place in the offense himself.

It's a good problem to have with several steady pairs of hands down the depth chart, though sets up for a tough position battle taking place for who will be the one settling in as the third wideout.

2. DT3

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Selecting Kayden McDonald on day two of the draft provides a huge spark at their second defensive tackle spot next to veteran Sheldon Rankins, as he's more than likely to be named a Week One starter in four months’ time. Behind them, though, will be a fierce battle for that DT3 spot.

Two prime options emerge: free agent signing Logan Hall, who the Texans have previously said they expect to play on the interior at first in Houston, or 2025 standout Tommy Togiai, who was a pleasant surprise in the middle of Houston's line at the end of last season, but faces more competition in the room.

Having extra depth in the defensive tackle room is never a bad thing, especially in a league that continues to see value in defensive line increases. Following a couple of offseason tweaks, the Texans look both younger and more explosive on that front from where they stood this time last year.

3. Backup CB

Nov 16, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Tremon Smith (11) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Everyone knows the Texans' plans for their starting boundary corners. Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter will pick things up right where they left off in what was an elite season from both in 2025, ultimately cementing themselves as one of, if not, the best cornerback duo in the NFL.

The primary depth spot behind them will have a couple of directions to go.

Tremon Smith held down that space last season as a steady veteran whenever he was called upon. However, now might also be the perfect time for 2025 third-round pick Jaylin Smith to see a step forward in his opportunity, so long as he makes a full recovery from his season-ending injury that sidelined him last November.

4. Backup Safety

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans safety Jaylen Reed (34) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The top of the Texans' safety unit is easy to predict months before the season kicks off: Pro Bowler Calen Bullock will retain his spot at free safety, while one of Houston's biggest free agent additions of the summer–– Reed Blankenship–– will be the one to fill the outstanding void at strong safety.

The primary backup to those safeties, though, could come down to a few names.

M.J. Stewart was re-signed to a one-year deal for a chance to reclaim the spot he held before getting injured in 2025. Jaylen Reed will also be returning from an injury-riddled rookie season that had a few flashes for an opportunity to see a few reps too. Kamari Ramsey, however, might instantly join as a fifth-round pick to create a real competition for that spot as well.

Of all of the entries on the list, this one might be the most undecided of the bunch, but with the newfound athleticism and versatility provided by Ramsey, he definitely can't be counted out of a big role in year one.

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