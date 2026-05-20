Five WRs Worked Out for Texans: What to Know About Each

The Houston Texans hosted a workout for five free agent wide receivers right on the cusp of OTAs kicking off later next week.

According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans hosted wide receivers River Cracraft, D’Wayne Eskridge, Samori Toure, Jha’Quan Jackson and Demarcus Lacey.

It's a wide variety of names for the Texans to bring in, and could be a sign that the team is in the market for at least one more set of hands to compete in the wide receiver room leading into next season.

Or, based on the resume of those brought in to the building, they could be potential competition for the Texans' special teams unit as a kick or punt returner.

Here's a bit of what to know about each receiver the Texans brought into the building:

River Cracraft

A 6-foot, 198-pound veteran wideout, Cracraft has played eight years in the league and across four different teams.

He last played for the Washington Commanders in 2025, but was only active in two games without logging any stats. He's the longest tenured name in the league among each of the five players Houston brought in.

D’Wayne Eskridge

A smaller 5-foot-9, 190-pound wideout; Eskridge last played for the Miami Dolphins from 2024 to 2025 after spending the first three years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks.

Nov 3, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Dee Eskridge (82) runs back a kick off against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

He saw his highest usage ever on the special teams unit last season, having logged 28 kick returns for 726 yards (25.9 yards/return).

Samori Toure

A 6-foot-1, 196-pound wideout with three years of NFL experience, starting off as a 2022 seventh-round pick for the Green Bay Packers.

From 2022 to 2023, Toure recorded 13 receptions on 28 targets for 160 yards and a touchdown. He was active for one game with the New Orleans Saints last season.

Jha’Quan Jackson

A 2024 fourth-round pick from the Texans' division rival, Tennessee Titans, Jackson hasn't appeared in a regular season game since his rookie year.

He measures at 5-foot-9, 188 pounds, having logged 28 kick returns for 215 total yards in his 2024 campaign. However, he also logged five fumbles in that same year.

Demarcus Lacey

An undrafted free agent out of Marshall, the 6-foot, 190-pound pass-catcher comes off a strong senior season with the Thundering Herd, collecting a career-high 65 receptions, 769 yards, and five total touchdowns.

As of now, none of the five guys the Texans brought in on Wednesday have signed a contract with the team. So as of now, the workout acts as nothing more than a brief tryout to see if they might be a fit on the 90-man roster.

The Texans' wide receiver room, at least at the top, is pretty settled headed into next year. But without the bottom of the depth chart yet to be shaken out, and perhaps a new starting kick returner on the horizon amid Jaylin Noel's projected year-two jump, that could open the door for at least one of these names to join the roster, if Houston sees a worthwhile fit.

At the very least, each of the five will be worth keeping an eye on as the Texans begin OTAs later next week, officially starting on May 27th through the 29th.

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