Why This Former Pro Bowl QB Believes in C.J. Stroud, Texans for 2026

The Houston Texans–– and their quarterback C.J. Stroud–– are looking to end their 2026 season much better than the way they did earlier this year.

The Texans came up short in their divisional round matchup vs. the New England Patriots. Stroud threw an ugly four interceptions that put an even worse taste in his mouth, and now both he and the entire Houston roster enter the 2026 campaign with something to prove.

And while there might be doubters on just what Stroud will be able to do in his fourth year pro, he also has many supporters in his corner with confidence that this season can look a whole lot better.

VInce Young Backs C.J. Stroud Heading Into 2026 Season

One of those supporters happens to be two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Vince Young, a six-year NFL veteran from 2006 to 2011 who spent five of those seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Young recently spoke with KPRC2's Aaron Wilson about some of his expectations for Stroud heading into this season, ultimately feeling as if his rough end to last season will help make him even better and more prepared moving forward.

“C.J. is one of those guys that he does everything right,” Young said of Stroud. “I think overall what he went through is something that’s going to make him a tougher player. When the odds are up against you, when you go through that now, when you have that situation happen again, you know you need to do with the ball and take care of the ball."

“He was going against a good team, had a lot of injuries, he had a lot of stuff going on. He knows what to do when he has the opportunity to do it again this year. So, I’m proud of him and I have a lot of respect for him. You just got to work, don’t worry about what people say, just worry about what you guys say in that locker room.”

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) after the game against the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on what we've seen from Stroud through this offseason, it seems like the Texans quarterback has followed Young's advice.

He's put his head down to work and get better physically, hasn't focused on the outside noise, whether it be about his rocky third season or any overhanging contract discussions, and now heads into training camp with a fresh mind ready to have a much improved season and postseason from his most recent showings.

Vince Young Also Considers Himself a "DeMeco Fan"

Young also had some positive comments to give Stroud's head coach, DeMeco Ryans, who also heads into his fourth year with the Texans, and has slowly established himself into one of the best and more well-respected coaching minds in the NFL today.

You can add Young to that list of those who love and respect what Ryans brings to the table, and sees him as someone that could truly bring the Texans over the hump for that long-awaited success.

“I’m a DeMeco fan,” Young said. “We came in together in the NFL, and I’m very happy for him. He’s put in the work. He was with Kyle Shanahan, my guy, my brother, in San Francisco. For him to get the job here in Houston, he has a good fan base here. He played here and he’s just and overall good coach, and he’s bringing in some really good players that can get Houston over that hump.”

It's undoubtedly a big year for the Texans, and especially so for the duo of Stroud and Ryans, who face potentially their highest expectations since arriving on the scene together in 2023.

Time will tell if they can meet those, but at the very least, one high-level quarterback within the past two decades feels as if the tandem of Stroud and Ryans have what it takes for a successful 2026 campaign. So that should count for something.

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